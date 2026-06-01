Project Mist Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Project Mist Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Early Access will focus on expanding content, improving balance, and refining systems based on player feedback.

Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

Yes. We plan to increase the price when the full version releases.

How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process?

We actively read all player feedback and use it to guide development. We also run surveys to better understand player priorities and expectations.

You can reach us via the Steam forums or join our Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/3ASuMPhu

Download Project: Mist Demo

Buy Project: Mist

25,49

View Community Hub

Report bugs and leave feedback for this game on the discussion boards

Experience an open-world survival horror

Jump in and face the consequences of your actions as you fight to survive in a harsh, unpredictable world.

Every decision has impact, and mistakes can cost you progress, resources, or your life.

Play solo or in seamless 1-4 Player CO-OP

Take on a story-driven campaign alone or with friends, adapting your strategy to survive together.

Coordinate roles, share resources, and react in real time as situations escalate.

Explore a remote island and massive facilities

Venture across an open world filled with abandoned, mysterious facilities, strange ecosystems, and hidden threats.

Each location introduces new challenges, from environmental hazards to unexpected encounters.

Encounter giant creatures and unique bosses

Prepare, adapt, or run. Every encounter tests your planning, skill, or teamwork.

Learn behavior patterns, exploit weaknesses, and use the environment to survive.

Fight using physics with the Gravity Gun

Use the Gravity Gun to move objects, control space, and turn the environment into a weapon.

Grab, throw, and manipulate enemies or debris to create your own solutions in combat and traversal.

Build and expand a moving train base

Your base is always on the move. Upgrade, fortify, and defend it as you push deeper into the island.

Customize its layout and defenses to support your playstyle and survive increasingly dangerous areas.

Upgrade your gear and adapt your character

Improve your equipment, unlock new capabilities, and adjust your playstyle to survive different threats.

Your build shapes how you explore, fight, and handle increasingly complex situations.

Craft, farm, hunt, and experiment to survive

Gather resources, cook, and craft weapons and tools to stay alive.

Hunt wildlife, catch strange bugs and small creatures, and cook them to gain unusual bonuses that can shift your strategy.

Key Features

Open-world survival horror experience

Play solo or in seamless 1-4 player co-op

Explore a massive island filled with mysterious locations

Discover abandoned research facilities and hidden secrets

Use a unique Gravity Gun to manipulate objects and enemies

Build and customize a moving train base

Gather resources and craft essential survival equipment

Upgrade weapons, gear, and character abilities

Fight giant monsters and challenging boss creatures

Catch and collect various creatures across the island

Dynamic exploration with environmental hazards

Story-driven survival campaign

Resource management and base-building mechanics

Real-time teamwork and cooperative gameplay

Multiple survival strategies and progression paths

Atmospheric horror environments with immersive visuals

Regular Early Access updates based on community feedback

Planned future additions including new enemies, bosses, items, and gameplay systems

Early Access Details

Release Date: May 19, 2026

Platform: PC (Steam)

Genre: Open-World Survival Horror

Modes: Single Player, Online Co-op

Developer: Chicken Launcher

Expected Early Access Period: Approximately 6 months

More content and features planned for the full release version

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Project_Mist_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 19 GB

MD5SUM : 0043bcf5901dde1a126e41648eac13cb

System Requirements of Project Mist Early Access

Before you start Project Mist Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: 3.2 GHz Dual Core Processor Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 750 / Radeon HD 7770 DirectX: Version 11



Project Mist Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Project Mist Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





