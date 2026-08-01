G-Rebels Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and simulation game.

G-Rebels Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

G-Rebels: An action-packed combat flight sim in a dystopian open world full of intrigue, free exploration, dangerous missions and breathtaking flight maneuvers.

In the year 2684, Earth was almost completely flooded by catastrophic events. The survivors created floating megacities, which compete for the remaining natural resources.

As part of an elite unit of the most powerful city-state, it is your job to ensure law and order in the metropolis and the colonies.

With your ultra-modern glider, you secure transport routes and fight organized crime. But the course of a secret mission suddenly calls everything into question: are you fighting for the right side or are you part of a dark conspiracy?

* Discover vibrant metropolises, outposts, research facilities, factories, etc. in a freely explorable world of more than 12,000 square kilometers.

* Follow the main storyline or discover the world on your own and earn your money in mining, as a bounty hunter, racing pilot, bodyguard, mercenary, pirate or as a hunter for lost artifacts.

* Invest the credits you earn in upgrading your Skyblade: Engine, weapon or shield upgrades? AI-controlled drones, multi-warhead missiles or stealth devices? Plan your Skyblade’s equipment before you go into battle.

* Fight against other gliders or hack into their control unit to take control of enemy skyblades.

* Take part in the battle for power: conquer outposts, skyports, power plants, etc. to help your faction gain influence and control.

* Technical and visual highlights: Changing weather conditions with volumetric clouds, dynamic sun and moon position with realistic day-night changes, complete world streaming (no loading screens), real-time simulation of thousands of flying objects in the world, etc.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Some dialogues feature AI-generated voices. Parts of the marketing assets – including store texts other than english or german- are modified / localized with AI.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : G-Rebels_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 26 GB

MD5SUM : 2d64aa3c509d007fb8f0ad6363147e39

System Requirements of G-Rebels Early Access

Before you start G-Rebels Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or higher Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD RX 5700 XT with at least 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space VR Support: OpenXR, tested with Meta Quest 2 & 3 and HTC Vive Additional Notes: optional VR Support (PC-VR), VR Controller not supported

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or higher Processor: Intel Core i7-14700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Memory: 32 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XT with at least 12 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 30 GB available space VR Support: OpenXR, tested with Meta Quest 2 & 3 and HTC Vive Additional Notes: optional VR Support (PC-VR), VR Controller not supported





