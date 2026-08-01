Photomaly TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Photomaly TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Photomaly is PSX-style first-person horror game where you take over the photography studio your father left behind. Process orders from strange customers, decorate your studio and keep an eye out for things that dont seem quite right…

Photography isnt always as simple as pressing the shutter. Find the perfect angle, develop film under the right conditions, prepare the final photos, and make sure they end up in the right hands.

Greet and serve the local community. Each customer comes with their own unique requests, quirks, and stories. Get to know your patrons and fulfil their orders. Just make sure not to pry too deep

When business is slow, customise and decorate your workspace. Hang your favourite prints on the wall or create the perfect wallpaper for your PC. Use your profits to unlock and purchase studio upgrades better equipment, better setups, better results.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Photomaly_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : 6ba74794682025b0064a4dc95f512f9a

System Requirements of Photomaly TENOKE

Before you start Photomaly TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD RX 560 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 2 GB available space

