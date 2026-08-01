Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Pre-purchase Halo: Campaign Evolved and get the Foundry Armory Pack, featuring legendary looks for the Master Chiefs iconic Mark V Mjolnir armor.

PRE-PURCHASE INCLUDES:

Classic 2001 Mark V Armor skin

Classic 2001 Assault Rifle skin

Gilded Onyx Armor style

Gilded Onyx Assault Rifle style

EXPERIENCE WHERE THE LEGEND BEGINS

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolveds campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, refined controls, plus a brand-new three-mission adventure featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying Skulls optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it your way: solo or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether youre discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

DISCOVER THE RINGWORLD:

After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halos dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy.

THE COMPLETE CAMPAIGN, REBUILT:

Battle through the original missions, remade with high-def visuals, updated cinematics, and refined level design.

CINEMATICS AND AUDIO OVERHAULED:

All-new visuals and animations, plus a remastered soundtrack and fully rebuilt sound design for deeper immersion.

COMBAT AND WEAPONS EXPANDED:

Classic Halo combat feels sharper than ever, now with 9 additional iconic weapons from across the series to add to your arsenal.

THREE NEW MISSIONS:

Play as the Master Chief alongside Sgt. Johnson in Operation: Meteorite, a standalone combat operation featuring new environments, gameplay, and enemies.

PLAY SOLO OR WITH FRIENDS:

Experience the complete campaign your way, solo or in 4-player online co-op, complete with crossplay and shared progression across console and PC.

DRIVE, HIJACK, WREAK HAVOC:

Halos iconic vehicles return with more ways to create unforgettable chaos. For the first time in Halo: CE, hijack enemy vehicles and pilot a fully drivable Wraith tank.

ENDLESS REPLAYABILITY:

Remix every mission with optional Skull modifiers that add variety and challenge with randomized weapons, enemies, and environments.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work:

Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Halo_Campaign_Evolved_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 69 GB

MD5SUM : 5399ecf545a811e1c4c6b10c93e132c8

System Requirements of Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE

Before you start Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-10700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600, Intel Arc A580 or Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 2060 Super

* Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7-12700K

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 9070 or Nvidia 3080 Ti

* Storage: 100 GB available space

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Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Halo Campaign Evolved RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





