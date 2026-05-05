Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay

Resident Evil Requiem focuses on survival horror gameplay with a mix of exploration, combat, puzzles, and story-driven missions. The game puts players in dangerous locations where every bullet, healing item, and decision matters.

The gameplay is built around tension and survival. Players must explore dark areas, collect useful items, solve puzzles, and fight terrifying enemies. Unlike simple action games, Resident Evil Requiem requires careful planning because resources are limited.

The game features FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and also includes action-focused gameplay with Leon S. Kennedy, according to Capcom’s official Asia page.

Main Features of Resident Evil Requiem

Survival horror gameplay with a dark and scary atmosphere

Story-based single-player campaign

High-quality graphics powered by Capcom’s RE Engine

Dangerous enemies and intense combat scenes

Puzzle-solving and exploration

Limited ammo and survival resources

Cinematic cutscenes and emotional storytelling

First-person and third-person gameplay elements

Playable characters including Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2

Official PC version available through Steam

How to Play Resident Evil Requiem

To play Resident Evil Requiem properly, players need to focus on survival instead of rushing through every area. The game rewards careful exploration and smart decision-making.

1. Explore Every Area Carefully

Search rooms, hallways, drawers, and hidden corners. Important items such as ammo, keys, healing sprays, and puzzle clues are often hidden in different locations.

2. Save Ammo

Ammo is limited, so do not waste bullets on every enemy. Sometimes it is better to avoid enemies instead of fighting them.

3. Solve Puzzles

Resident Evil games are known for puzzles. Read notes, check objects, and observe the environment carefully to solve them.

4. Manage Health Items

Healing items should be used only when necessary. If your health is slightly low, it may be better to save your healing item for a harder fight.

5. Upgrade When Possible

Use upgrades and resources wisely. Focus on weapons or tools that match your playing style.

6. Follow the Story

Resident Evil Requiem is not only about action. The story, characters, and environment are important parts of the experience.