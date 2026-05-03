Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

★About DLC2★

This DLC is Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy’s second combat expansion.

Cirno, the Hero of Ice, treks into the depths of the Bamboo Forest of the Lost in search of a legendary treasure, but unexpectedly gets dragged into a local rebellion.

The stringent Lunarian Princess, ruler of the rabbits, crosses swords with the recalcitrant Immortal Phoenix, leader of the rebels.

As an outsider, what sort of choice will Cirno make…?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Touhou_Hero_of_Ice_Fairy_DLC2_Phoenix_GAMEFILENAME_Lunarian_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.8 GB

MD5SUM : 942cef57d8522bdb36620fc5c876bb96

System Requirements of Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE

Before you start Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 760

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy DLC2 Phoenix GAMENAME Lunarian TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





