Cat Chess TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, sports and indie game.

Cat Chess TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Play the ancient and thrilling game of Chess with… CATS!

Everything is more fun, cute and chaotic with cats, including the game of chess!

So sit back, and lead your furry friends to The Purrfect battle of brains and whiskers.

Classic chess reinvented with attitude, humor, and, of course, adorable cats.

We are not saying this game will change the future of gaming

BUT there SHOULD be a chess game with cats, right?

How come there isnt one? How can that be?!

Main Features:

* Classic chess mechanics with a feline twist

* Each piece is a unique cat breed with expressive animations and personality

* Every interaction between pieces is fun, cute and funny

* Stray Cats – fierce, witty, rebellious

* House Cats – elegant, calculated, smug

* Funny emotes, quick matches, and chaotic charm

* Play with your cats while waiting for the opponents turn

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cat_Chess_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.8 GB

MD5SUM : 8cdc0d95e263ac613e0f9f4d2a7fcfc7

System Requirements of Cat Chess TENOKE

Before you start Cat Chess TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

* Memory: 3 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 ||| AMD Radeon RX 560 ||| Intel Arc A310

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-….. or AMD Ryzen . …. processor

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 ||| AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT ||| Intel Arc A750

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

Cat Chess TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cat Chess TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





