Mothkeep TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and indie game.

Mothkeep TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In Mothkeep you’ll explore whimsical and colorful habitats of a peaceful nature sanctuary where you carefully spot and document moths in every stage of life: from tiny egg to sparkly adult.

Expect ~ 1-2 hours of cozy moth-spotting in nature.

Observe moths & complete your journal

Discover a range of different moth species and each of its growth stages. All based on real life examples and facts!

Each habitat has its own native moths waiting to be discovered. Hover over the environment to spot subtle hints and reveal hidden moths. Try to get a good look at each of them with careful timing and patience.

Attract moths

Some moths are shy or simply hard to spot.

With colorful flowers, sweets and other treats, you can find them more easily. The shop offers everything youll need. Including hints to where certain moths prefer to appear, helping you track down missing entries in your journal.

Placing these items in the habitats will actively attract moths, helping your search and making the handcrafted environments even brigther and more lively.

What is Mothkeep?

* Short creature-collecting game:

Roughly 1-2 hours of calm and cozy gameplay.

The perfect snack for a stay-in evening or a chill side-game while in group chat.

* Simple game mechanics:

Hidden object exploration with a relaxed moth-spotting mini-game.

* Calm feel-good summer vibes:

Enjoy summer in nature! Happy little accidents open the door to new adventures.

* Real world inspiration:

Learn about a curated selection of moths from Central Europe.

What is Mothkeep NOT?

* No open-world exploration.

* No long quest chains or epic storylines.

* No multiplayer, no PVP, no trading, not an idle game

* No spiders.

Developer Note

Hey, I’m ivi and this is my very first solo Steam release. In consequence some things might not be perfect, but I’m willing to make reasonable changes, if friendly & constructive feedback is given. Thanks in advance!

During playtesting it also became clear that the game ended up being shorter than I originally planned. However, I’m very happy with the experience it offers, so instead of artificially stretching it, I decided to keep it short and focused, and simply set a lower price instead. I hope this feels like a good compromise.

I really hope you enjoy this little game

Ready to begin your summer in Mothkeep?

Take your journal and see whats hiding among the flowers.

Whether youre here to complete your journal or simply enjoy a quiet moment in nature, Mothkeep is waiting!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Mothkeep_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.4 GB

MD5SUM : f27cc144f081877c708334346c6872e2

System Requirements of Mothkeep TENOKE

Before you start Mothkeep TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: x86 / x64

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated graphics should be enough

* Storage: 600 MB available space

* Additional Notes: If you have a potato PC and the game runs slowly on it, feel free to contact me so I can update this.

Mothkeep TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mothkeep TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





