Flaregate Network TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Flaregate Network TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Flaregate Network is a roguelike deckbuilder with RTS-inspired spaceship combat.

Gameplay alternates between two phases.

Play Phase: The battle pauses so you can play cards.

Take as much time as you need to find the perfect strategy!

Battle Phase: Fleets clash in real time!

No input is required, so sit back and watch the explosions!

Story Campaign: Play through an epic space opera.

Standard (Roguelike) Campaign: Infinite replayability! Use the tools you find to fight your way through a gauntlet of randomized missions.

If your flagship is destroyed, the campaign is lost!

Choose your cards wisely to build the most powerful deck you can!

Will you build a well-rounded fleet, ready for any situation?

Or will you double down on a single strategy with an epic payoff?

Learn the damage type system to counter the enemy fleet.

Explosive damage takes out big ships fast!

Laser damage goes through all defenses, even shields!

Humanity: The invention of the flaregate led to three generations of war, as governments fought to control humanity’s expansion into new star systems. The Solar Empire emerged from this dark time as a shining beacon of order and innovation.

Unannounced 2nd and 3rd Factions: Spread across the galaxy as they are, humanity has encountered many forms of life… but none with the spark of intelligence. That will soon change.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Flaregate_Network_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : 92d08f5ec1af566b0a0f5481464dd748

System Requirements of Flaregate Network TENOKE

Before you start Flaregate Network TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: 2.0 Ghz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1GB Video Memory

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Flaregate Network TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Flaregate Network TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





