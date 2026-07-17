Goblin Camp TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Goblin Camp TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In Goblin Camp, youre in charge of a little band of goblins who want to make a new home for themselves in the middle world.

Featuring 60 unique structures, over 100 items and over 80 crafting recipes, as well as 31 unlockable technologies, Goblin Camp has a lot for you to discover!

Grow your camp from a collection of shacks and lean-tos into a bustling city of stone, develop new technologies and watch your goblins learn new skills and abilities.

Explore a procedurally generated map in a beautiful northern forest: find ruins and resources, use slash-and-burn farming and fertilizers to feed your population, and channel the spring flood with our advanced water simulation.

Meet spooky ghosts and the walking dead, use your shamans magic to summon spirits to help your goblins in their tasks, and light a bonfire every summer to make your sacrifices to the Keepers of the Woods and Waters.

Customize your playing experience with our broad array of customization options, from terrain features and game mechanics to individual enemies, including Peaceful Mode with no combat at all.

As your camp grows, the game grows with it: our easy-to-use manager interfaces let you take care of the big picture and free you to focus your attention where you like.

Welcome to Goblin Camp!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Life in a goblin camp can be dangerous! Your creatures may be injured or even killed in accidents or by violence. You can choose to produce intoxicants for them which they will then use.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Goblin_Camp_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.0 GB

MD5SUM : 0fd140bb3d8b77e5e6e0008c61507f8a

System Requirements of Goblin Camp TENOKE

Before you start Goblin Camp TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Core i5-4670

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 850M

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

* DirectX: Version 12

Goblin Camp TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Goblin Camp TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





