Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

The truth is in the details.

In Forensics: Crime Scene Detective, you are the scientific authority that provides investigators with the facts. Your work begins when the sirens fade and silence settles over the crime scene.

With a cool head and a trained eye, you enter apartments, bars, and basements where something unimaginable has happened or is said to have happened. Equipped with professional tools, you search for what others miss: a subtle fingerprint on a wine glass, a deleted message on a smartphone, a tiny blood spatter that casts doubt on a statement.

From Crime Scene to Laboratory:

Securing evidence is only the beginning. In the lab, the evidence tells its story. You compare DNA profiles, reconstruct bullet trajectories, decrypt digital devices, and piece together fragments into a clear overall picture. Your analyses incriminate perpetrators or exonerate the innocent. Not every bloody crime scene is a murder. And not everything that seems obvious is the truth.

Based on the experience and insights of experts from the State Criminal Police Office Rhineland-Palatinate (LKA RLP).

With professional guidance from the State Criminal Police Office Rhineland-Palatinate, the game portrays forensic work as authentically as possible. Experience cases drawn from real life: sober, logical, and relentless in their evaluation of evidence. Find the traces. Analyze the facts. Reveal the truth.

* Realistic Forensics:

Use authentic tools such as DNA swabs, fingerprint powder, ballistic trajectory rods, and digital forensic tools.

* Authentic Cases, Real Methods:

Missions are inspired by real scenarios and based on the experience and insights of real experts from the State Criminal Police Office Rhineland-Palatinate (LKA RLP).

* Crime Scene Work & Laboratory Analysis:

The gameplay loop challenges you twice first through meticulous crime scene investigation, then through logical data analysis in the lab.

* Incriminate or Exonerate:

Your work determines the fate of suspects. Discover whether it was self-defense, murder, an accident, or a staged crime scene.

* Your Instinct Matters:

You decide which traces are relevant. Overlooked evidence can leave a case unsolved.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Forensics_Crime_Scene_Detective_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 496b1d71dec8f794222f1b3ca30db292

System Requirements of Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg

Before you start Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050/ AMD Radeon RX 560 or Radeon RX 6400

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 2070 Super or RTX 3060TI / AMD Radeon RX 6700

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Forensics Crime Scene Detective GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





