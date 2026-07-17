Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download
Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Gauley is an open world action-adventure game developed by a solo artist based in Nepal. The vibrant and mysterious world of Gauley consists of various side missions and adventures to uncover along with a main storyline revolving around the two main protagonists Fulmaya and Aaitey. There are vehicles to drive, NPCs to interact with, mantras to find and historic landmarks to discover. Discover Nepal, discover Gauley.
Features :
Culturally rich open world.
Variety of land and air vehicles along with horses to explore.
Story mode to follow along.
Side missions and unlockable.
Pickup and drop passengers to earn game points.
Supernatural entities.
Rich architecture and beauty of Nepal accurately represented.
Geologically accurate Historic Landmarks to explore.
Attires to unlock, collect and customize.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Gauley_Experience_Nepal_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 6.6 GB
- MD5SUM : c10777fbf7f903c77b7b26d30a8b7935
System Requirements of Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access
Before you start Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win 10
- Processor: i5
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470
- Storage: 5 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win 11
- Processor: i7
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.