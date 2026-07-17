Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Gauley is an open world action-adventure game developed by a solo artist based in Nepal. The vibrant and mysterious world of Gauley consists of various side missions and adventures to uncover along with a main storyline revolving around the two main protagonists Fulmaya and Aaitey. There are vehicles to drive, NPCs to interact with, mantras to find and historic landmarks to discover. Discover Nepal, discover Gauley.

Features :

Culturally rich open world.

Variety of land and air vehicles along with horses to explore.

Story mode to follow along.

Side missions and unlockable.

Pickup and drop passengers to earn game points.

Supernatural entities.

Rich architecture and beauty of Nepal accurately represented.

Geologically accurate Historic Landmarks to explore.

Attires to unlock, collect and customize.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Gauley_Experience_Nepal_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 6.6 GB

MD5SUM : c10777fbf7f903c77b7b26d30a8b7935

System Requirements of Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access

Before you start Gauley Experience Nepal Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Win 10 Processor: i5 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 5 GB available space

