HouseWarming GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

HouseWarming GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Happy housewarming, my friend! Happy housewarming!

HouseWarming is a first-person psychological thriller about the new owner of an old house, where mysteries and strange stories hide behind ordinary walls.

Story

Brian Lewis is an ordinary man who has recently bought an old house, hoping to start a quiet life.

But on the very first evening, everything goes wrong…

During a phone call with his friend James Williams, the power suddenly goes out. Trying to understand what happened, Brian steps outside to find the fuse box and notices movement in the windows: it feels as if someone else is inside.

As night falls, the house begins to live a life of its own:

Creaking floorboards, silhouettes in the windows, footsteps in empty rooms, and shadows moving in the dark.

The door is locked. There is a feeling of complete hopelessness. The player must discover what is happening in this strange house, uncover the truth about Brian Lewiss past, and try to escape alive.

Game Features

* Realistic graphics and detailed environments.

* A constant feeling of pursuit and uncertainty.

* Carefully designed sound that intensifies the tension.

* Secrets of the house and unexpected story twists.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : HouseWarming_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 6.4 GB

MD5SUM : 02b897f1738937446b1c26005a5776fe

System Requirements of HouseWarming GoldBerg

Before you start HouseWarming GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600/AMD A6 3670K

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low quality 720p

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD FX-6300 or better

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Ultra quality 1080p

HouseWarming GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start HouseWarming GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





