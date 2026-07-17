Active Soccer 3 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing sports game.

Active Soccer 3 PC Game 2026 Overview



Explosive retro arcade action is back!

Active Soccer 3 is an exciting retro arcade football game providing a fast-paced arcade experience, implementing amazing playability and responsive easy-to-learn/hard-to-master controls.

Active Soccer 3 provides a complete career mode, implementing many international leagues, cups and championships. Imagine being the manager of a 5th division English team – you have a budget and your goal is to be promoted to higher divisions, by purchasing players, creating tactics, managing the team and playing real matches!

* Multiplayer game, up to 4 players

* Dominate everything as the club manager

* Full career with 30+ leagues and 1,000+ clubs

* Classic teams and thousands of legendary players included

* Create your own tactics with free positioning

* A ton of different competitions

* Competition designer

* Compete in all weathers

* Different unique camera views

* Massively improved game engine

* All-new set pieces system

* Soundtrack created by Chris Hulsbeck

* Amazing fun!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Active_Soccer_3.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : 6b5327174f0a0522699137b7078b4bec

System Requirements of Active Soccer 3

Before you start Active Soccer 3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel core i3 CPU 530 2.93GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 3.50Ghz or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 similar or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible sound card

Active Soccer 3 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Active Soccer 3. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





