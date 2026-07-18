The Alters Last Variable RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

The Alters Last Variable RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

The Alters: Last Variable picks up where one of the game’s most intriguing endings leaves off, inviting players to return to the unforgiving alien world for a brand-new chapter. Instead of searching for a way home, Jan Scientist chooses to stay behind, driven by an obsession to unravel the mysteries surrounding the enigmatic Oasis. What begins as a scientific expedition soon evolves into a battle against an unpredictable planet that refuses to give up its secrets.

This story-driven expansion introduces a newcampaign packed with new discoveries, challenges, and strategic decisions. You’ll recruit a team of Scientist Alters, each representing a different version of Jan with expertise in disciplines such as chemistry, geology, physics, and biology. Managing their personalities, ambitions, and specialized skills becomes just as important as conducting groundbreaking research.

Your mobile base has been replaced by a sprawling underground research facility built to survive the planet’s increasingly hostile conditions. Expand your laboratories, unlock cutting-edge technologies, and coordinate research projects while your Alters continue working during extended cryosleep periods. As your scientific efforts progress, you’ll gain the ability to transform the environment itself, opening new regions, uncovering valuable resources, and reshaping the landscape through terraforming.

Exploration also takes on a new dimension with fresh production chains, experimental technologies, and dangerous natural phenomena that constantly test your adaptability. Radiation storms, seismic activity, and other environmental hazards ensure that every expedition requires careful planning, while every breakthrough pushes humanity one step closer to understanding this alien world.

With approximately 20 hours of additional content, The Alters: Last Variable significantly expands the original experience, blending survival, resource management, and narrative-driven exploration into an unforgettable adventure.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : The_Alters_Last_Variable_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 66 GB

MD5SUM : e6c698ff10e9ac13fcac0f4bdd8b1a50

System Requirements of The Alters Last Variable RUNE

Before you start The Alters Last Variable RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Intel Core i7-6700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570, nVidia GeForce GTX 1060, Intel Arc A570. 6+ GB video memory

* DirectX: Version 12

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Intel Core i7-8700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, nVidia GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Arc A770. 8+ GB video memory

* DirectX: Version 12

The Alters Last Variable RUNE Free Download

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