Soulforge Lost Path GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and strategy game.

Soulforge Lost Path GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

On the Three Deceivers

Faith demands the surrender of thought; Truth withstands all questioning.

Soulforge: Lost Path is a pixel-art RPG that combines rogue-like gameplay with inventory management. It features looting, combat, extraction, customizable weapon forging, and meta-progression. As Matilda, a lost child of Gaia, you will battle hordes of corrupted souls in the underworld, experience cathartic combat, collect Sacred Remains and Infernal Relics, strategically manage limited backpack space, forge your own exorcist artifacts, and ultimately uncover the truth behind the world’s corruption.

In the underworld, relics left behind by fallen explorers can be seen everywhere. Do not waste thembut beware, for the ever-present hordes of monsters will not let you open them undisturbed.But if you fall in battle, you too will rest as one of them.

In the underworld, defeat your foes, gather the Sacred Remains and Sword Embryos they drop, and forge the weapon you desireexactly as you envision it.Yet remember: even in the underworld, you may still lose the weapon in your grasp.

Your backpack capacity is crucial. Do not forget to search for Backpack Shards in the map to expand itthis will allow you to carry more back with you, while also granting richer boons within the underworld.At times, the Tailor may even bestow enchanted magic upon your backpacktheres no need to hurry.

In the underworld, you will occasionally come across peculiar itemssome serve as crafting materials, while others can trigger wondrous changes to your spells. Take care not to lose them lightly, for you can transport them back using the mine carts that appear at regular intervals.

Hang onat least until the mine cart arrives.

O Lamb… may you carve your truth from the darkne

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Soulforge_Lost_Path_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1.2 GB

MD5SUM : 7df1c433ecc454fa1cb3afd1cfc76d98

System Requirements of Soulforge Lost Path GoldBerg

Before you start Soulforge Lost Path GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 1164

* Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 RAM

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: DX11GTX 1060

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Soulforge Lost Path GoldBerg Free Download

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