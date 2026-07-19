Quantum Void GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Quantum Void GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

No AI or Generative model have been used in the making of this game.

This is a passion project made by a solo developer.

VR is available but optional.

SYNOPSIS

Explore, analyze and discover, in this space adventure with multiple endings.

Quantum Void is a retrofuturistic cosmic thriller, revolving around space and dimensional mysteries. This game offers two different phases: exploration by foot and space navigation. Choose where you go, figure out what happened and try to get the best outcome possible.

STORY

You embody an engineer working for CSMO, a faceless space corporation. Two months into the expedition, during a routine maintenance operation, the fleet encounters a dimensional anomaly.

You and your small vessel get separated from the fleet and are thrown in the outer layers of an unknown stellar system. After wandering a bit, you start picking up faint residual signals in the area. Is it the rest of the fleet?

Find your way across the orbits, explore the abandoned ships, uncover the mystery behind the anomaly, and try to escape…

GAMEPLAY

* Pilot your welding-tugship across the orbits

* Find the fleet wreckages board them and explore them

* Use your radio and computer to retrieve and make sense of the things you find

* During on-foot phases, explore and take advantage of every system of the vessels (Electrical grid, computer network, air vents, crew emails and chats, …) to get to your objectives

* Non linear, explore the environments thoroughly, each detail can have its importance. The game world is semi-open in a Metroidvania fashion

KEY FEATURES

* Multiple endings

* Playable in flatscreen and VR

* Optimized for SteamDeck (or any other handheld PC)

* Bhaptics support

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Quantum_Void_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : c0ece190c7f5bc128e3cd97d9f1d15f2

System Requirements of Quantum Void GoldBerg

Before you start Quantum Void GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics Chipset

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* VR Support: SteamVR

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* VR Support: SteamVR

Quantum Void GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Quantum Void GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





