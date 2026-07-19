Urban Strife RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Urban Strife RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Urban Strife is a turn-based tactical survival RPG that blends old-school strategy, open-ended exploration and base survival with real ballistic simulation, ruthless factions and a zombie horde that will eventually come for everyone. You begin as a mysterious patient evacuated by the CDC from an Atlanta lab shortly before the city falls. Half dead, you are rescued by the good people of Urban Shelter, one of the last places left where kindness and apple pie are still on offer. But not much else. Most of these folks are old and frail, their home is falling apart, and monsters of both the undead and living kind are getting closer. You are not chosen. You survive because others pull you back from the edge.

STORY AND SETTING

The zombie virus pandemic has been raging for two years and has dragged humanity back to its most primitive, tribal roots. In Urban, survival means more than staying alive. You need to preserve one small glimpse of civilization, rebuild its defenses, choose who is worth saving, and live with the consequences.

* Start as a mysterious patient evacuated from Atlanta shortly before the city falls.

* Find shelter among old suburban survivors trying to keep their home alive.

* Explore a city divided between gangs, soldiers, cultists, refugees and roaming undead hordes.

* Make heavy choices about who gets saved, who gets used, and who gets left behind.

* Prepare for the horde that chased you out of Atlanta and a final epic battle to end all battles.

ADVANCED BALLISTICS

Urban Strife features realistic ballistic simulation across all firearms, calculating every bullet trajectory down to each shotgun pellet and each fragment in your homemade grenades. Cover matters. What cover is made of matters too. Hide behind a car engine and you are safe from most calibers. An enemy is mocking you from the other side of a thin wall? Shoot through it with your hunting rifle.

* Bullets follow simulated trajectories instead of abstract hit rolls.

* Shotgun damage is calculated by individual pellet impacts.

* Grenade explosions generate fragments with their own paths.

* Cover depends on material, thickness and angle.

* Weapon classes have distinct tactical roles, from low-AP pistols to high-damage rifles.

* Burst fire can deliver heavy cumulative damage and multi-target penetration

TACTICAL COMBAT SIMULATION

Combat allows precise targeting of enemy body parts. Before you pull the trigger, an advanced Chance-to-Hit calculator estimates both your percentage odds and your potential damage, taking bullet attenuation into account. Skills, perks and weapon attachments can improve your chances, but bad positioning and bad luck can still ruin the day.

* Target body parts to cripple, slow, disable or kill enemies.

* Go for risky headshots, safer center-mass hits or tactical limb shots.

* Use attachments, perks and skills to improve accuracy and damage.

* Manage action points, ammunition, injuries, noise and positioning.

* Face enemy AI that analyzes the battlefield and adjusts its tactics every turn.

* Avoid pulling the entire map unless you enjoy being surrounded by very motivated and angry enemies.

STEALTH AND MELEE

Loud firearms are not always the smart option. When you do not have access to a silenced gun or a crossbow, it is time to go melee. And you can melee with everything under the sun in Urban Strife, from grandma’s frying pan to Lucille’s local cousin, your very own spiked baseball bat – one very personal way to settle a dispute with a zombie about who gets whose brains.

* Use melee weapons when gunfire would attract too much attention.

* Fight with blades, blunt weapons, improvised tools and other questionable solutions.

* Sneak behind enemies for silent takedowns.

* Set up Overwatch ambushes and trigger them during the enemy turn.

* Win initiative checks to strike first, or lose them and get interrupted.

* Keep clumsy teammates away from ninja games unless you want a disaster.

RPG AND FACTIONS

Urban is populated by NPCs struggling to survive in their own ways. They have their own survival story and personal agendas. Some are willing to help you, but only if you serve their interests first. Everyone has a dark side and everyone has a speech ready about why their side is righteous.

* Meet survivors with their own wants, needs, routines and morality.

* Recruit militia fighters from among Urban’s deranged locals.

* Gain allies by helping people, bargaining with them, or serving their interests.

* Choose between three main faction blocs: the National Guard, the Church of Second Chance and the Shady Lady biker charter.

* Unlock different story paths, shelter upgrades and long-term benefits depending on your alliance.

* Remember that no alliance is clean and no path is morally safe.

SURVIVAL AND SHELTER

The Shelter, your base, is central to survival. You find it damaged, overcrowded and close to collapse. Refugees need food, medical care, morale and power. Facilities must be repaired, expanded and staffed. The old suburban residents who built it offer their know-how as engineers, pharmacists, chefs and other specialists. They will be essential to your survival, and you will be essential to theirs.

* Scavenge food, medicine, morale items, fuel and materials.

* Repair and expand shelter facilities.

* Unlock faction-specific upgrades and bonuses.

* Produce your own arsenal, from explosive bullets to tactical weapon kits and high-capacity magazines.

* Prepare carefully, because when the siege begins, scavenging stops. You survive only on what you built.

OLD-SCHOOL TBS WITH A TWIST

Urban Strife uses a classic Action Points system inspired by old-school turn-based tactics, with interrupts and skill-based reactions. To avoid long waits against large numbers of enemies, zombie hordes act in a dedicated simultaneous phase. All undead move together while still making individual decisions, keeping combat tense and readable even when facing overwhelming numbers.

* Classic Action Points combat with modern quality-of-life improvements.

* Interrupts, reactions, Overwatch and skill-based tactical decisions.

* Perks that can be trained up to three levels deep.

* Cars with different speeds, fuel consumption and cargo capacity.

* An arena system where you can fight for gold prizes.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

During Early Access, we used AI tools to enhance existing portraits and generate the missing ones for secondary NPCs. We have done a paint-over of the main character portraits since, and we intend to fix the rest over time.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Urban Strife includes violent combat, scenes of gore, strong language and adult situations, where alcohol and light drugs consumption is implied.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Urban_Strife_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.1 GB

MD5SUM : c79559658467aad4c2fe152ae8a27214

System Requirements of Urban Strife RUNE

Before you start Urban Strife RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Urban Strife RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Urban Strife RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





