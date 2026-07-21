A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download
A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and simulation game.
A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
CHOP THE TREES
Leave the noise of the world behind and step into the quiet, rhythmic life of a woodsman. A Game About Chopping Trees is a meditative experience designed for players who find peace in simple, satisfying tasks, all wrapped in a calm and relaxing atmosphere with no timers, no pressure, and no stress. At its core, this is a game about the pure satisfaction of chopping trees.
EXPLORE
When it’s time to move on to a new stretch of woodland, hop aboard your trusty handcar. Pump the levers and glide along the rails through serene, peaceful landscapes. The journey between forests is just as relaxing as the work itself. Simple. Satisfying. Entirely at your own pace.
UPGRADE
Enjoy the satisfying crack of timber as towering trees split and fall beneath your steady hand. As you make your way through the forest, invest your earnings to improve your chopping skills with upgrades such as a sharper ax, a stronger swing, and more efficient techniques that make every session feel even more rewarding.
GROW
The forest is a living cycle, and you can help it thrive. After clearing an area, take a moment to give back by planting new saplings in the spaces you’ve created. Watch your efforts take root as tiny sprouts gradually grow into towering trees once again. This gentle cycle of reforestation keeps the woodland lush and vibrant, allowing you to shape and nurture your own ever-changing forest.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : A_Game_About_Chopping_Trees_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 3.4 GB
- MD5SUM : 7dc7ee6d8ff94ef2fae93faf485457b9
System Requirements of A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE
Before you start A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD, 2.5 GHz or faster
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5500 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD, 2.5 GHz or faster
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 4 GB available space
A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.