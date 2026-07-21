A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and simulation game.

A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

CHOP THE TREES

Leave the noise of the world behind and step into the quiet, rhythmic life of a woodsman. A Game About Chopping Trees is a meditative experience designed for players who find peace in simple, satisfying tasks, all wrapped in a calm and relaxing atmosphere with no timers, no pressure, and no stress. At its core, this is a game about the pure satisfaction of chopping trees.

EXPLORE

When it’s time to move on to a new stretch of woodland, hop aboard your trusty handcar. Pump the levers and glide along the rails through serene, peaceful landscapes. The journey between forests is just as relaxing as the work itself. Simple. Satisfying. Entirely at your own pace.

UPGRADE

Enjoy the satisfying crack of timber as towering trees split and fall beneath your steady hand. As you make your way through the forest, invest your earnings to improve your chopping skills with upgrades such as a sharper ax, a stronger swing, and more efficient techniques that make every session feel even more rewarding.

GROW

The forest is a living cycle, and you can help it thrive. After clearing an area, take a moment to give back by planting new saplings in the spaces you’ve created. Watch your efforts take root as tiny sprouts gradually grow into towering trees once again. This gentle cycle of reforestation keeps the woodland lush and vibrant, allowing you to shape and nurture your own ever-changing forest.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : A_Game_About_Chopping_Trees_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.4 GB

MD5SUM : 7dc7ee6d8ff94ef2fae93faf485457b9

System Requirements of A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE

Before you start A Game About Chopping Trees TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD, 2.5 GHz or faster Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5500 XT DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 4 GB available space

