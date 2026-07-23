My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Do you want to create your dream setup? In My Dream Setup, you can create any setup you want. Any color combination, any budget and any purpose. You are free to create whatever you want. My Dream Setup is a simulation game about building the room you’ve always dreamed of.

A huge selection of furniture, computers and their accessories, posters, pictures, plants, and other interior details await you. Try all of them and create your dream setup. Arrange the furniture the way you want.

No placing by the grid complete freedom of action. If you don’t like where you put a piece of furniture, just move it at any time. No limits on the amount of furniture in the room. Make a small neat office or a huge studio with a bunch of computers, monitors and other things it’s all up to you. Change the color of the furniture. All colors of the RGB palette are available to you.

Each piece of furniture is customizable separately. This allows you to create all kinds of color combinations. You can paint almost anything: doors, windows, furniture and background color. Try combining different colors and shades to get the best looking room

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : My_Dream_Setup_Shopping_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.4 GB

MD5SUM : f50c01da246b5e526948ff487e7d4762

System Requirements of My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE

Before you start My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 or 11

* Processor: Dual Core 2.5 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or 11

* Processor: Dual Core 3.4 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start My Dream Setup Shopping TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





