The Butler GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

The Butler GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU MEET THE REQUIRED PC SPECS

You play as Deacon, the son of George, a maintenance man who mysteriously disappeared years ago. Driven by years of unanswered questions, youve devoted years to finding him. But the deeper you dig, the darker the truths you uncover, secrets you wish youd never known, and horrors that will linger long after the game ends.

A solo-developed spin-off of the acclaimed horror game Claire, this psychological thriller will keep you guessing, twisting your perception of reality until the final, haunting revelation.

The Butler isnt just a game, its an experience. It combines a gripping, unforgettable story with scares that will make you jump, and sometimes want to stop playing. You wont be figuring out riddles or cryptic puzzles, here youll rely on your wits, using the items you discover along the way in clever, often unexpected ways.

Key Features:

* Fully voice acted

* Cinematic feel

* Strong story focus

* Audio quality / immersion

* A Story That Stays With You Fully voiced dialogue brings every moment to life as you uncover the truth about your father, and yourself.

* Stealth and Survival At times, you’ll have to stay quiet, stay hidden, and outsmart whats waiting in the dark.

* Lockpicking and Exploration Every locked door or drawer could hide something important or something you wish you hadnt found.

* Smart Item Use Collect and use items you find along the way to progress and solve problems in practical ways.

* Puzzles That Make Sense No riddles or over complicated logic, just puzzles that feel grounded in the world.

* Tension You Can Hear Realistic sound design makes every step, whisper, and distant creak feel unnervingly real.

* A Connection to Claire A new story set in the same universe, expanding the world of the acclaimed horror game.

* Checkpoint Saves Saves placed where they make sense, keeping the tension alive without breaking immersion.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains themes of grief, trauma, and psychological horror. Player discretion is advised.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : The_Butler_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 7.8 GB

MD5SUM : 900830d5a7e8fd6c0a0daa0da41bb2fc

System Requirements of The Butler GoldBerg

Before you start The Butler GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660ti

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 ti

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

The Butler GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Butler GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





