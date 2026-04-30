FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

🎮 Gameplay Overview

The gameplay in City of the Wolves is built around fast-paced 1v1 combat, blending classic fighting mechanics with new-gen systems that make battles more dynamic and strategic.

⚔️ Core Combat System

4-Button Fighting Layout Light Punch, Heavy Punch, Light Kick, Heavy Kick Easy to learn, hard to master

Special Moves & Combos Each character has unique command inputs Chain combos, juggle attacks, and cancel mechanics

REV System (New Feature) Adds powerful offensive options Enhances combos, pressure, and aggression

S.P.G. (Selective Potential Gear) Boosts your character when health reaches a selected zone Adds comeback potential and strategic depth



🧠 Fighting Mechanics Depth

Advanced Timing-Based Combos Precise execution gives higher damage

Guard & Counter System Punish careless attacks with counters

Momentum-Based Gameplay Aggressive play is rewarded

Skill-Based Matches Not button-mashing — requires practice and mastery



🌍 Game Modes

Story Mode Follow character-driven narratives in South Town Classic Fatal Fury storytelling with modern presentation

Arcade Mode Traditional ladder-style fights Face increasingly difficult opponents

Versus Mode Local multiplayer battles with friends

Training Mode Practice combos, timing, and mechanics Perfect for beginners and competitive players

Online Multiplayer (if supported) Ranked matches Casual lobbies



⭐ Key Features

🔥 Visual & Design

Stylized Graphics Comic-book-inspired art style Smooth animations and flashy effects

Detailed Character Designs Returning legends + new fighters Each fighter has unique personality and moves



🎵 Audio & Atmosphere

Energetic Soundtrack Classic arcade vibes with modern beats

Impactful Sound Effects Punches, kicks, and special moves feel powerful



🧍 Character Roster

Mix of classic fighters and new challengers

and Unique fighting styles: Close-range brawlers Zoners Technical fighters

Balanced gameplay for competitive play

⚡ Performance & Optimization

Smooth performance on mid-range PCs

Fast loading times

Stable gameplay experience

🆕 What’s New in v2.0.1

✔️ Bug fixes and stability improvements

✔️ Better performance optimization

✔️ Minor gameplay balance adjustments

✔️ Enhanced compatibility with PC systems

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.0.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : FATAL_FURY_City_of_the_Wolves_v2_0_1_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 39 GB

MD5SUM : d64a075f1fbd9ca4a5ca6b2fadd9cc9d

💻 System Requirements – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves v2.0.1 (RUNE)

Before downloading and installing FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves v2.0.1, make sure your PC is capable of running the game smoothly. Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements explained in a clear and user-friendly way.

🖥️ Minimum System Requirements

(Run the game on basic settings with playable performance)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-7500 OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) OR AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage Space: 60 GB available

🔎 What This Means

You can run the game smoothly on medium settings

Suitable for casual gameplay and offline modes

May face FPS drops during intense fights or effects-heavy scenes

🚀 Recommended System Requirements

(For high/ultra settings and smooth competitive gameplay)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7 8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory (RAM): 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA RTX 2070 OR AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage Space: 60 GB available

🔎 What This Means

Enjoy high to ultra graphics settings

Smooth 60+ FPS gameplay for competitive matches

for competitive matches Better visual effects, animations, and loading times

Ideal for online multiplayer and ranked fights

⚡ Additional Tips for Best Performance

✅ Install the game on an SSD for faster loading

for faster loading ✅ Update your graphics drivers regularly

regularly ✅ Close background apps for better FPS

✅ Use game mode in Windows for optimization

FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





