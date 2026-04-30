FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download
FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.
FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
🎮 Gameplay Overview
The gameplay in City of the Wolves is built around fast-paced 1v1 combat, blending classic fighting mechanics with new-gen systems that make battles more dynamic and strategic.
⚔️ Core Combat System
- 4-Button Fighting Layout
- Light Punch, Heavy Punch, Light Kick, Heavy Kick
- Easy to learn, hard to master
- Special Moves & Combos
- Each character has unique command inputs
- Chain combos, juggle attacks, and cancel mechanics
- REV System (New Feature)
- Adds powerful offensive options
- Enhances combos, pressure, and aggression
- S.P.G. (Selective Potential Gear)
- Boosts your character when health reaches a selected zone
- Adds comeback potential and strategic depth
🧠 Fighting Mechanics Depth
- Advanced Timing-Based Combos
- Precise execution gives higher damage
- Guard & Counter System
- Punish careless attacks with counters
- Momentum-Based Gameplay
- Aggressive play is rewarded
- Skill-Based Matches
- Not button-mashing — requires practice and mastery
🌍 Game Modes
- Story Mode
- Follow character-driven narratives in South Town
- Classic Fatal Fury storytelling with modern presentation
- Arcade Mode
- Traditional ladder-style fights
- Face increasingly difficult opponents
- Versus Mode
- Local multiplayer battles with friends
- Training Mode
- Practice combos, timing, and mechanics
- Perfect for beginners and competitive players
- Online Multiplayer (if supported)
- Ranked matches
- Casual lobbies
⭐ Key Features
🔥 Visual & Design
- Stylized Graphics
- Comic-book-inspired art style
- Smooth animations and flashy effects
- Detailed Character Designs
- Returning legends + new fighters
- Each fighter has unique personality and moves
🎵 Audio & Atmosphere
- Energetic Soundtrack
- Classic arcade vibes with modern beats
- Impactful Sound Effects
- Punches, kicks, and special moves feel powerful
🧍 Character Roster
- Mix of classic fighters and new challengers
- Unique fighting styles:
- Close-range brawlers
- Zoners
- Technical fighters
- Balanced gameplay for competitive play
⚡ Performance & Optimization
- Smooth performance on mid-range PCs
- Fast loading times
- Stable gameplay experience
🆕 What’s New in v2.0.1
- ✔️ Bug fixes and stability improvements
- ✔️ Better performance optimization
- ✔️ Minor gameplay balance adjustments
- ✔️ Enhanced compatibility with PC systems
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v2.0.1
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : FATAL_FURY_City_of_the_Wolves_v2_0_1_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 39 GB
- MD5SUM : d64a075f1fbd9ca4a5ca6b2fadd9cc9d
💻 System Requirements – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves v2.0.1 (RUNE)
Before downloading and installing FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves v2.0.1, make sure your PC is capable of running the game smoothly. Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements explained in a clear and user-friendly way.
🖥️ Minimum System Requirements
(Run the game on basic settings with playable performance)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor (CPU):
- Intel Core i5-7500
- OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (GPU):
- NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM)
- OR AMD Radeon RX 580 (4GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage Space: 60 GB available
🔎 What This Means
- You can run the game smoothly on medium settings
- Suitable for casual gameplay and offline modes
- May face FPS drops during intense fights or effects-heavy scenes
🚀 Recommended System Requirements
(For high/ultra settings and smooth competitive gameplay)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor (CPU):
- Intel Core i7 8700
- OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory (RAM): 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (GPU):
- NVIDIA RTX 2070
- OR AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage Space: 60 GB available
🔎 What This Means
- Enjoy high to ultra graphics settings
- Smooth 60+ FPS gameplay for competitive matches
- Better visual effects, animations, and loading times
- Ideal for online multiplayer and ranked fights
⚡ Additional Tips for Best Performance
- ✅ Install the game on an SSD for faster loading
- ✅ Update your graphics drivers regularly
- ✅ Close background apps for better FPS
- ✅ Use game mode in Windows for optimization
FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download
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