Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

About the Game

In Willow Guard: Frostreign, players step into the role of a lone guardian tasked with protecting ancient lands buried under ice and darkness. The game combines elements of survival, combat, and puzzle-solving, making it engaging for both casual and hardcore gamers.

The storyline revolves around a kingdom cursed by eternal winter, where hidden secrets and powerful enemies await discovery. As the Willow Guard, you must uncover the truth behind the Frostreign and restore balance to the land.

Key Features

Immersive Storyline – A deep narrative filled with mystery, magic, and emotional moments.

– A deep narrative filled with mystery, magic, and emotional moments. Dynamic Combat System – Engage in fast-paced battles using weapons, magic, and strategy.

– Engage in fast-paced battles using weapons, magic, and strategy. Beautiful Frozen World – Explore stunning snowy landscapes, ancient ruins, and hidden dungeons.

– Explore stunning snowy landscapes, ancient ruins, and hidden dungeons. Challenging Enemies – Face unique monsters and powerful bosses.

– Face unique monsters and powerful bosses. Puzzle & Exploration – Solve environmental puzzles and uncover secrets.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Willow_Guard_Frostreign_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.6 GB

MD5SUM : 3f34872319a5c0be3cce282993dfba62

System Requirements of Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE

Before you start Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 6100 or AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GT 1030, 2GB (Legacy: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460), AMD RX550, 2GB (Legacy: AMD Radeon HD 6850), Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 630

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 6600 or AMD Ryzen 1600x

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060, 3 GB (Legacy: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 780, 4GB) or AMD RX 580, 4 GB (Legacy: AMD R9 290X, 4GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Willow Guard Frostreign TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





