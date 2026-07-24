Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Easy Red 2: Blood on the Danube – Hungary 1945 is an expansion focused on some of the final and most brutal battles of the Eastern Front of World War 2. It takes the conflict to Hungary, ranging from large-scale armored operations to bloody street-to-street urban warfare that pushes base Easy Red 2’s systems further than ever before

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Easy_Red_2_Blood_on_the_Danube_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 2b37de6b0f74effd41e9c4e1390b6cb5

System Requirements of Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE

Before you start Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 64bit

* Processor: Intel Celeron G530 / AMD Athlon II X2 250

* Memory: 1500 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT710 / AMD Radeon R5 240

* Storage: 100 MB available space

* Additional Notes: When launching the DLC for the first timeit might be required to be logged into Steam in online mode.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2100

* Memory: 5 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 360

* Storage: 100 MB available space

* Additional Notes: When launching the DLC for the first timeit might be required to be logged into Steam in online mode.

Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Easy Red 2 Blood on the Danube TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





