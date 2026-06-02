ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

ServiceIT: Microcontroller TENOKE (PC) – Features

Build custom microcontroller-based devices using a variety of modules and sensors.

Create advanced electronic projects with GSM modules, temperature sensors, and other components.

Install and configure software to unlock the full functionality of devices.

Diagnose hardware and software issues in customer equipment.

Repair damaged electronic devices and restore functionality.

Complete new missions and technical challenges.

Take on customer requests that require unique device configurations.

Learn practical electronics and microcontroller concepts through gameplay.

Expand your IT workshop with advanced repair capabilities.

Modify and upgrade vintage electronic devices with modern technology.

Experience realistic simulation mechanics focused on electronics repair.

Manage complex troubleshooting tasks and system optimization.

Single-player simulation experience with immersive technical gameplay.

Compatible with the base game ServiceIT: You Can Do IT .

. Includes additional content that expands the game’s technical depth and repair systems.

Gameplay Highlights

Design and assemble custom electronic devices.

Work with sensors, communication modules, and programmable components.

Install firmware and software on hardware projects.

Repair customer-owned microcontroller devices.

Unlock advanced jobs and specialized contracts.

Improve technical skills through hands-on simulation challenges.

Explore deeper electronics and programming mechanics than the base game

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : ServiceIT_Microcontroller_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : 5bc11859d53802bae9af17916602ddf6

System Requirements of ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE

Before you start ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or greater

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVIDIA GTX 770 or greater

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or greater

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVIDIA GTX 970 or greater

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start ServiceIT Microcontroller TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





