Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Embark on a journey into the forgotten world of Helix: Descent N Ascent.

You awaken in a dull, dark, disembodied world. Though you’re usually alone, you soon encounter another being who looks just like you, except he always seems to be at odds with you. Who is this doppelganger? Is he a friend or a foe?

Discover new powers as you progress through your adventure. Each one of these powers allows you to meaningfully interact with your surroundings and solve the many puzzles awaiting you.

Master the unique mix-and-match system that allows you to combine these powers. Play in 25 distinctive ways, jumping between 3 levels of complexity while you explore the barren lands of Helix.

Beyond adventure, Helix invites you to reflect on identity, solitude and relationships. It weaves each mystery and reminiscence of a past existence with personal, cultural, and spiritual threads. Uncover overlooked details in a story worth revisiting.

Experience a tale not told with words, but through an immersive adventure enriched by stunning 4K black-and-white artwork, living 2D scenery, evocative paintings, and powerful atmospheric music. Drawing inspiration from 1980s black-and-white indie comics, 1990s manga, and 1970s Franco-Belgian comics, the monochrome imagery is symbolic, evoking the dichotomy of light and darkness.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Helix_Descent_N_Ascent_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 2.1 GB

MD5SUM : 2efdcca044a939df5fd39a944e871959

System Requirements of Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg

Before you start Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ support

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 3.0 GHz+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ support

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Helix Descent N Ascent GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





