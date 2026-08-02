High Times GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

High Times GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

In a world where you can literally eat your feelings, you work at The Hotbox, a special donut shop where every donut is infused with mood enhancers that can change your customers emotions. But people dont always know what they need, so from flavors that give them courage to ones that lift their spirits, its up to you to choose the right mood and help each troubled customer. Listen to their stories, offer advice in the form of donuts, and help mend broken relationships.

FEATURES

A Sweet Kind of Therapy

Serve donuts that change the emotions of your customers and influence their actions.

Manage Your Own Donut Shop

Cook donuts, serve the right orders, collect tips, unlock new tools, decorate your shop and discover recipes!

English Voice Acting

Starring Nola Klop, LilyPichu, Johnny Yong Bosch and other talented voice actors, every character is fully voiced except for the MC.

Closure Simulator

Rekindle romance with the exes you’ve ghosted. Will you heal from the trauma of the past, and perhaps even experience the most elusive and mythical of all emotionsclosure?

A Cast of Misfits

Get to know over 30 customers and 6 romanceable characters, serve their favorite donuts, and find out what makes them tick.

Choices Matter & Multiple Endings

The donuts you serve and the choices you make throughout the story ultimately affect your relationships, with some customers having 23 possible endings.

Customizable Main Character

Players can customize their character’s appearanceskin color, hairstyle, outfit, etc.

Dynamic Comic Book-Styled Visuals

Watch the story come to life with over 70+ vibrant and animated comic book style illustrations.

Original Soundtrack

Vibe during service time to a blend of originally composed rock, city pop and lo-fi music.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : High_Times_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : 50eac2bca86eb49a31c1bf8ede7905e1

System Requirements of High Times GoldBerg

Before you start High Times GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.