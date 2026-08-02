High Times GoldBerg Free Download
High Times GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.
High Times GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview
In a world where you can literally eat your feelings, you work at The Hotbox, a special donut shop where every donut is infused with mood enhancers that can change your customers emotions. But people dont always know what they need, so from flavors that give them courage to ones that lift their spirits, its up to you to choose the right mood and help each troubled customer. Listen to their stories, offer advice in the form of donuts, and help mend broken relationships.
FEATURES
A Sweet Kind of Therapy
Serve donuts that change the emotions of your customers and influence their actions.
Manage Your Own Donut Shop
Cook donuts, serve the right orders, collect tips, unlock new tools, decorate your shop and discover recipes!
English Voice Acting
Starring Nola Klop, LilyPichu, Johnny Yong Bosch and other talented voice actors, every character is fully voiced except for the MC.
Closure Simulator
Rekindle romance with the exes you’ve ghosted. Will you heal from the trauma of the past, and perhaps even experience the most elusive and mythical of all emotionsclosure?
A Cast of Misfits
Get to know over 30 customers and 6 romanceable characters, serve their favorite donuts, and find out what makes them tick.
Choices Matter & Multiple Endings
The donuts you serve and the choices you make throughout the story ultimately affect your relationships, with some customers having 23 possible endings.
Customizable Main Character
Players can customize their character’s appearanceskin color, hairstyle, outfit, etc.
Dynamic Comic Book-Styled Visuals
Watch the story come to life with over 70+ vibrant and animated comic book style illustrations.
Original Soundtrack
Vibe during service time to a blend of originally composed rock, city pop and lo-fi music.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg
- Game File Name : High_Times_GoldBerg.zip
- Game Download Size : 3.9 GB
- MD5SUM : 50eac2bca86eb49a31c1bf8ede7905e1
System Requirements of High Times GoldBerg
Before you start High Times GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11
- Processor: 2 Ghz or greater
- Memory: 3 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 660 or better
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 5 GB available space
High Times GoldBerg Free Download
Click on the below button to start High Times GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.