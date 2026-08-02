Mall Together TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and simulation game.

Mall Together TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

This is a first-person simulation game where you step into the role of a shopping mall owner.

Work alone or with friends to expand your humble mall into a huge shopping mall.

Co-op Mode and Single Player

Share the duties with your friends in co-op mode (up to 4 players).

You can also go solo and manage everything in the mall. If you change your mind, you can invite your friends anytime.

Workflow

Open new stores, sign contracts with leading brands, order new products, unpack boxes, place products into store racks, and set prices for your products.

Consider market prices when setting your product prices in the mall to ensure customer satisfaction.

Stores

Open new stores and make sure your customers find all their needs in your mall.

* Bakery shop,

* Supermarket,

* Cosmetics store,

* Tobacco shop,

* Toy Store,

* Bookstore,

* Florist,

* Video Games Store,

* Sporting Goods shop,

* Clothing store,

* Hat store,

* Footwear store,

* Bag store,

* Household appliances store,

* Music store,

* Tech store.

Customers

Scan products and collect payments, whether in cash or by card.

Don’t forget to fulfill the online orders.

Expansions and New Teammates

Expand your stores and warehouses by leveling up your mall and budget.

Hire stockers to fill the racks.

Hire cashiers for your stores to minimize long checkout queues.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

This game contains AI-generated content on the game cover.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Mall_Together_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : a7c60c59a808ce5a1e657029bf164df8

System Requirements of Mall Together TENOKE

Before you start Mall Together TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS *: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 | AMD Radeon RX-580 Storage: 3000 MB available space



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS *: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-11400F | AMD Ryzen 5 5600x Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon R9-290X Storage: 3000 MB available space



Mall Together TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mall Together TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





