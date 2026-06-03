ElectroFix Simulator GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

ElectroFix Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

DIAGNOSE & REPAIR

Scan customer’s devices for hidden broken parts and carefully swapped out components ! Test your skills as you repair smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles.

MANAGE YOUR OWN ELECTRONIC SHOP

Build your tech business from the ground up. Buy inventory, organize your displays, and upgrade your layout to become the best electronic and gaming destination in town!

UPGRADE AND EXPAND

Customize your shop’s layout by placing new shelves and display units. Reinvest your profits to upgrade the store, unlock new items to sell, and knock down walls to expand your business into brand-new sections of the mall.

STOCK THE LATEST TECH & GAMES

Fill your shelves with the electronics and games your customers want. Manage your catalog, buy stock, and carefully place every item to optimize your floor space and keep the sales rolling in.

Additional Game Features:

* Multiplayer Co-Op (almost no player limit) : Run the shop with all your friends! Share the workload of diagnosing hardware, fixing consoles, and restocking shelves in chaotic co-op action.

* Physics-Based Repairs: Get hands-on at the repair bench. Use your tools carefully to navigate the physics-driven repair system.

Unlockable Progression: Level up your business to unlock exciting new inventory items, hire workers and expand your store’s footprint deeper into the shopping mall.

Buy, Fix, and Flip Electronics

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of hunting down a broken device, stripping it to parts, and flipping it for profit, the same addictive loop that keeps players hooked on Car Mechanic Simulator, PC Building Simulator, and House Flipper. In ElectroFix, you repair Game Boys, consoles, controllers, and PCs; swap parts and re-apply thermal paste at a functional workbench; test every device before it hits the shelf; and unlock advanced tools as your reputation grows.

A Store That Runs on Your Decisions

If you’ve ever lost hours to Supermarket Simulator, TCG Card Shop Simulator, or Supermarket Together, you already know the pull of stocking shelves and watching your margins grow. ElectroFix drops that same retail obsession into a buzzing electronics tycoon: stock every aisle with consoles, GPUs, cables, and accessories; track inventory; set prices; and expand your layout as profits climb, from hole-in-the-wall repair shop to full Best Buy simulator empire. The rhythm will feel instantly familiar to fans of Gas Station Simulator, Schedule I, and Bear and Breakfast.

Serve Customers With Personality

Every visitor has a story and a wishlist. Some are clueless, some demanding, some just hunting a deal. Fans of Cooking Simulator and Overcooked 2 will recognize the beautiful stress of it all except here, instead of plating pasta, you’re arguing about whether someone’s GPU is actually dead. Upsell bundles and warranties, handle meltdowns, survive the Saturday rush. And fans of Viscera Cleanup Detail will appreciate that the mess you leave behind is entirely your own fault.

Play in Co-Op

The best part of games like It Takes Two, Lethal Company, R.E.P.O., and Don’t Starve Together or even Agents 404 isn’t just the gameplay it’s the chaos of doing it with someone else. ElectroFix is built with that same co-op soul. One player runs the sales floor while the other tears down devices at the bench, natural role-splitting like Satisfactory or Factorio. Coordinate during rush hours the way you would in Helldivers 2 or Monster Hunter Wilds, total chaos, total fun.

A Game That Grows With You

ElectroFix scratches the same itch as the best cozy sim games on PC: the slow satisfying build of Stardew Valley, the creative freedom of Coral Island, the “just one more upgrade” compulsion of Dave the Diver or inZOI. But it has teeth too. Rush hour hits like a raid. A bad batch of trade-ins can wreck your whole week. This is, at its core, a game about making a small thing grow into a big thing the same itch scratched by Farming Simulator 25, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and Two Point Museum. You start with a tiny shop and a handful of tools. You end up running a retail empire.

For the Business Builder

The same drive that keeps players locked into Big Ambitions, building a business empire one storefront at a time is exactly what you’ll feel expanding from a single repair bench to a full retail floor. Fans of Game Dev Tycoon know that the best business sims reward patience over grinding, and ElectroFix works the same way. The budget pressure echoes Frostpunk 2 at its best: every decision carries weight. The progression layers in like Hades II or Kingdom Come: Deliverance II you start bad at this job, you get good, and that journey is the point.

Life Sim Players Will Feel Right at Home

If your rotation includes inZOI, Paralives, or The Sims 4, you’ll find ElectroFix taps into the same energy. Running a store is living a life: you set your hours, manage relationships with regulars, and decide how much of yourself to put into the job. PowerWash Simulator turned hosing down a bike into therapy. Unpacking made moving boxes feel like meditation. ElectroFix does the same for the repair-and-resell loop that moment a dead device boots for the first time after your fix is why you keep playing.

The Brainrot Generation Shops Here Too

Not every customer is there for a high-end build. Some just need their tablet fixed so they can get back to Grow a Garden on Roblox the idle farming phenomenon that shattered concurrent player records. Others are deep into Steal a Brainrot, or losing sleep over Plants vs. Brainrots. The kid whose Brookhaven RP session got interrupted by a failing hard drive is just as panicked as the adult whose Valheim server went down mid-boss. Adopt Me! players ask for budget tablet recommendations. Dress to Impress devotees need help with devices that overheat. Someone is always in because their rig can no longer keep up with Blox Fruits, which, for a certain kind of player, is a genuine emergency.

New Releases Drive the Repair Queue

One customer is upgrading to run Atomfall; another needs a full rebuild for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The ones waiting on Civilization VII are calm and methodical. The ones whose PC died mid-run in Elden Ring Nightreign are considerably less calm. Every repair request tells you exactly what people are playing right now and ElectroFix puts you at the center of that world, one broken device at a time.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : ElectroFix_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 2.5 GB

MD5SUM : 906e7fbf1d8fa06d55d2376d0b0d0103

System Requirements of ElectroFix Simulator GoldBerg

Before you start ElectroFix Simulator GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 8 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-13600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5800X3D

* Memory: 16 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD RX6600XT

ElectroFix Simulator GoldBerg Free Download

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