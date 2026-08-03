Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Arctic Shift: Fuel Station is a first-person simulation game where you run a remote fuel station deep in the frozen wilderness.

Far from civilization, your station serves as a vital stop for travelers crossing the Arctic. Fuel vehicles, stock shelves, manage supplies, maintain critical systems and keep customers moving despite the harsh conditions outside.

But running a station this far north is never simple.

Blizzards can cut off roads, temperatures can plunge without warning and power failures can leave both you and your customers stranded in the cold. Every day brings new challenges as you balance business management with survival.

Leave the station and explore the surrounding region to gather resources, haul fuel deliveries, restore infrastructure and reach remote facilities that keep the local network running. The wilderness offers opportunities, but every trip comes with risks.

Upgrade your station, unlock new services, improve efficiency and transform a small roadside stop into a thriving Arctic outpost.

As you explore the frozen landscape, you’ll uncover traces of the people and places that once shaped this isolated region, revealing a subtle environmental story hidden beneath the snow.

Key Features

Run and expand a remote Arctic fuel station

Fuel vehicles and serve a variety of customers

Manage inventory, supplies, heating systems and power

Upgrade your station and unlock new capabilities

Travel across a connected Arctic region

Deliver supplies, haul fuel and maintain infrastructure

Survive blizzards, freezing temperatures and environmental hazards

Gather resources through hands-on activities including chopping wood, snow clearing and station maintenance

Explore remote locations such as warehouses, sawmills, depots and utility facilities

Discover an atmospheric environmental story woven throughout the world

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Arctic_Shift_Fuel_Station_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 8.2 GB

MD5SUM : 16803e5f24168800dcdf1c89868eae17

System Requirements of Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg

Before you start Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX570 4GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-13100F or AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB or AMD Radeon RX6600 8GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 MB available space

Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Arctic Shift Fuel Station GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





