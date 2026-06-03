PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

PROJECT HUNT – MANCHURIAN TAIGA is an exciting hunting expansion that takes players into the frozen wilderness of the Manchurian forests. This DLC introduces a challenging winter environment filled with dangerous wildlife, snowy landscapes, and new hunting opportunities. Players must survive harsh weather conditions while tracking rare animals across vast open-world locations. The expansion delivers a more intense hunting experience with aggressive wildlife, hidden discoveries, and breathtaking winter scenery.

Features

Explore a massive winter hunting reserve inspired by the forests of Manchuria.

Experience realistic snow-covered landscapes and frozen terrain.

Hunt 7 new wildlife species unique to the region.

Encounter dangerous and more aggressive animals.

Track and hunt Brown Bears across the wilderness.

Discover Ussuri Moose and Ussuri Red Deer populations.

Hunt Ussuri Wild Boar and Sika Deer.

Face the elusive Amur Leopard.

Track smaller wildlife such as the Ussuri Hare.

Catch the legendary Taimen fish found only in this region.

Explore frozen rivers, mountain valleys, and dense forests.

Discover hidden locations and natural landmarks.

Find new gatherable resources throughout the map.

Experience dynamic and unpredictable hunting encounters.

Enjoy immersive first-person hunting gameplay.

Utilize long-range shooting and tracking mechanics.

Navigate challenging winter survival conditions.

Explore breathtaking waterfalls and scenic viewpoints.

Single-player hunting adventure with realistic environments.

Additional content designed for PROJECT HUNT players seeking new challenges.

New Animals

Brown Bear

Ussuri Moose

Ussuri Red Deer

Ussuri Wild Boar

Sika Deer

Amur Leopard

Ussuri Hare

Why Play PROJECT HUNT – MANCHURIAN TAIGA?

This expansion offers one of the most atmospheric hunting experiences in PROJECT HUNT. With its harsh winter climate, dangerous predators, new wildlife species, and exclusive legendary fish, the Manchurian Taiga provides a fresh challenge for both new and experienced hunters. The detailed snowy landscapes and immersive exploration elements make every expedition feel rewarding and unpredictable

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : PROJECT_HUNT_MANCHURIAN_TAIGA_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 31 GB

MD5SUM : d06a6ec47732430323cd8ea8d6bb7de9

System Requirements of PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE

Before you start PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64bit OS – Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64bit OS – Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start PROJECT HUNT MANCHURIAN TAIGA TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





