Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In the freezing apocalypse of -40C, you must not only face hordes of zombies, but also fight to survive in increasingly frequent blizzards. Venture into over 10 distinct locations, including underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals, scavenge for supplies, and struggle to stay alive in the extreme environment.

The city fell into a zombie hell overnight. Now you embark on a journey home to reunite with your family. Craft over 20 types of weapons, including bolt-action rifles and landmines, repair and modify your vehicle, and carve a bloody path through the desperate siege, gradually uncovering the secrets behind the city’s downfall.

Build a secure camp, cultivate crops in the frozen soil, and hunt dozens of wild animal species to sustain yourself. The current version allows you to enhance 8 survival skills, including reload speed, stamina consumption, and cooking efficiency. A profession and character customization system will be introduced as a free update in the future.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Winter_Survivor_Protocol_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 4bc250433a6c05d7a7e58618b0fbba57

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Winter_Survivor_Protocol_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 4bc250433a6c05d7a7e58618b0fbba57

System Requirements of Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE

Before you start Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: win10

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1060 / AMD Radeon 5500 XT / Intel ARC A750

* Storage: 20 GB available space

Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Winter Survivor Protocol TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





