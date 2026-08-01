RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE Free Download
RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.
RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
RATSHAKER The Ultimate Solution to All Your RAT Problems!
Tired of pests taking over your space? Say goodbye to them for good with RATSHAKER, the revolutionary new way to deal with unwanted pests! Just take and shake, and RATSHAKER does the rest. No traps, no mess, no unmarked disposal barrels!
With RATSHAKER, you take control! Feel the satisfaction of watching the meter rise as you shake that rat into submission. The more you shake, the closer you get to solving your problems for good. Fast-acting, easy to use, and highly effective, RATSHAKER ensures your space stays problem-free in no time.
Why choose RATSHAKER?
* Effortless Pest Removal: Simply grab that little RAT and RATSHAKER takes care of the rest!
* Squeak-Free Technology: Watch the RAT react, squeak, and maybe even shout as you shake it into oblivion.
* Fun & Effective: Its not just effective… its oddly satisfying!
* Guaranteed Results: Keep shaking the RAT until all your problems disappear.
* Say Goodbye: Shake em away with RATSHAKER, the only solution youll ever need. How many shakes will it take until the pain subsides?
Experience pure, pale undulating bliss today!
RATSHAKER features:
* RAT
* Redacted
* Removed
* Expunged
* Immersive RAT Shaking Gameplay
* Beautiful Environments
* Revelation
No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER.
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
RATSHAKER contains scenes that are not appropriate for all ages, not viewing at work.
Content warnings include but are not limited to:
Graphic content: blood, gore, domestic abuse, domestic violence, asphyxiation, strangulation, suffocation, murder, animal attacks.
Addiction and Substance Abuse: references to alcoholism
Mental Health: hallucinations, phobias, schizophrenia, implications of suicide
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : RATSHAKER_The_MOMMY_Pack_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.8 GB
- MD5SUM : c19d5e8273ba3af603b3cfb44e11aef3
System Requirements of RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE
Before you start RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11, 64 bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G / Intel Pentium Gold G6400 Review (2 Core/4 Thread CPU)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 750 Ti / AMD RADEON R7 260X
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 720p (1280×720) at 60 FPS.
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11, 64 bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G / Intel Pentium Gold G6400 Review (2 Core/4 Thread CPU)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 560
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 1080p (1920×1080) at 60 FPS.
RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start RATSHAKER The MOMMY Pack TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.