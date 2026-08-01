The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

This game contains the following content

* Injury to animals

* Insects and other arthropods (especially spiders)

—————————————————————————–

The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the cockspurs are the children of the wicked one;

(Matthew 13:38)

—————————————————————————–

This story takes place on an island where six investigators have come to examine a mysterious celestial body that has landed there.

The work proceeded for two weeks, everything going smoothly.

However, just the day before we were set to return to the mainland, the engine of our only mode of transportation a fishing boat was severely damaged.

We had to wait for rescue on the island and were forced to discover some new facts about

? .

This story takes place on an island where six investigators have come to examine a mysterious celestial body that has landed there.

The work proceeded for two weeks, everything going smoothly.

However, just the day before we were set to return to the mainland, the engine of our only mode of transportation a fishing boat was severely damaged. We had to wait for rescue on the island. My colleagues and I prepared the fields, and planted seeds.

These were special seeds, and soon we had a harvest!

This story takes place on an island where six investigators have come to examine a mysterious celestial body that has landed there.

The work proceeded for two weeks, everything going smoothly.

Don’t look any further; you had a great time on the island! Isn’t that enough? My colleagues and I prepared the fields, and planted seeds.

These were special seeds, and soon This is a punishment, there will be no more harvests, none! And you will never see this again.

This story takes place on an island where six investigators have come to examine a mysterious celestial body that has landed there.

—————————————————————————–

This game includes

* A surrealistic art style

* Lots of point-and-click puzzles (for survival)

* Many books, and a protagonist who loves reading books

* A therapy dog

Basic Controls

* Use your mouse to interact with the world

* Click items in your inventory, then click on corresponding objects to use them

* Advance the text using the Enter key or by clicking the mouse

This is your new home:

—————————————————————————–

bgm of imagery from a dream: Choir Of Moaning Angels

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Dream_Of_A_Cockspur_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 24232367a9830df2920ff50eb71e0c41

System Requirements of The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE

Before you start The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3AMD

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i5AMD

* Memory: 8 MB RAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Dream Of A Cockspur TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





