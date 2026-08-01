Rising Moonshade TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Rising Moonshade TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Rising Moonshade is a turn-based strategy game set in a medieval fantasy world. Lead your squad through ever-changing missions to survive and growgather resources, forge equipment, build tactical archetypes, and ultimately withstand the Demon Lord’s assault under the relentless pressure of resource management and combat.

Assemble Your Squad, Master Tactical Archetypes

* Sustained Attrition:

Build your strategy around clerics and heavily-armored tanks. Through constant healing and unyielding defense, drain the enemy’s morale and resources, then deliver the killing blow when they falter.

* Mage Burst:

Let your frontline absorb all incoming fire, buying time for your backline mages to safely accumulate power. When the moment is ripe, unleash all stored energy in a single devastating strike that clears the battlefield.

* Ranged Suppression:

Use melee or ranged area-of-effect attacks to constantly trigger covering fire from your backline marksmen, creating a dense kill zone that rapidly dismantles enemy forces early in the engagement.

* Positioning:

Masterfully control battlefield positioning. Use knockback, poison darts, and other skills to disrupt enemy formations and create the perfect breakthrough opportunity for your squad.

Extensive Weaponry & Forging System

* Choose from nine weapon categories: daggers, spears, one-handed swords, two-handed swords, one-handed axes, two-handed axes, bows, wands, and scepters.

* Each weapon type offers unique tactical value and its own dedicated forging progression path.

* Epic and ultimate-tier weapons come with even more spectacular exclusive effects.

Light Randomization

Mission rewards and character progression feature light randomization. You might quickly unlock core skills yet struggle to find the right weapon, or wield a legendary armament while still awaiting the power to truly master it. This dynamic uncertainty demands that you stay ready to adapt your strategy at any moment.

Hardcore Strategic Depth

ZOC (Zone of Control), morale systems, buffs and debuffs… Every mechanic is both a harsh trial and a sharpened tool for you to outwit and overpower your enemies.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The narrator’s voiceovers are generated with the assistance of AI technology to enhance the storytelling atmosphere.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Rising_Moonshade_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.0 GB

MD5SUM : a7e9aab29d1aa982d56180ecfb59b709

System Requirements of Rising Moonshade TENOKE

Before you start Rising Moonshade TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Inter Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 768 MB / AMD Radeon HD 6870 1 GB

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Inter Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Rising Moonshade TENOKE Free Download

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