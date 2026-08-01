Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to the Federal State Police!

Who Did It? Is a detective puzzle-game. Your job is to read the given case files, clues & suspect info to find out who the murderer is!

The game has 30 detailed, completely unique cases to complete!

Are you a real detective, and can you master them all? Can you finally close the case?

You play as an intern-detective at the Federal State Police. Your job is to place all suspects in the correct rooms using the given clues. And if you fail, it will have big consequences!

Make case solving as hard as you want by choosing your own difficulty and gamemode.

Currently, 3 gamemodes and 4 difficulties available to mix and match!

Discover the thrilling and mysterious story behind your internship manager Emily. Complete cases and find out the truth!

Do you have what it takes to master all cases and close them all for good?

We only have one question left for you to answer:

Who Did It?

Features:

* 30 Detailed, Completely Unique Cases.

* ID Card Collection & XP/Level System.

* Available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian & Dutch

* High scores per case.

* 4 Difficulty Modes, From Easy to Really Hard.

* 3 Gamemodes

* Clues, Hints and Suspect-info Per Case.

* Mysterious Storyline Connecting the cases together

* Soundtrack and Atmospheric Audio

* Game Statistics

… and much more to come!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

We use AI for some cutscene voice lines and some game translations.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Who_Did_It_Case_Pack_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 6adb95d1e9b1e82df5d8e13d20eb8cde

System Requirements of Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE

Before you start Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows (64bit)

* Processor: 2 GHz dual core

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated Graphics or better

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any audio interface

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows (64bit)

* Processor: 2 GHz dual core

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated Graphics or a dedicated GPU

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any audio interface (stereo audio)

Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Who Did It Case Pack TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





