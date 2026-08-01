Tormentum II TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Tormentum II TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Tormentum II is a dark, surreal point-and-click adventure with elements of psychological horror. Explore a hand-drawn world, solve puzzles, and make morally ambiguous choices that shape the fates of the characters you meet. It tells a new, standalone story, so no knowledge of the original game is required.

A world you created. A prison you don’t remember.

You play as David, who is building a simulation populated by beings capable of human-level thought. Every night, he dreams of a locked chest and hears a woman’s voice calling to him. When an anonymous seller offers him a mysterious coprocessor, parts of the dream begin to surface while he is awake.

David installs the new hardware. He wakes in a prison on an island surrounded by open sea. Somehow, he is inside his own simulation.

David remembers little about how he arrived. He soon discovers that his creation contains layers he never designed and has a will he cannot control.

The inhabitants speak of gods, beings that come from distant places and disappear just as suddenly.

To find a way home, David must cross the islands, explore the unfamiliar layers of his creation, and discover why it no longer obeys him. Explore each location at your own pace. Conversations and puzzles gradually reveal more about the simulation.

Your choices shape the fates of the characters David meets. There is rarely an obvious right answer, and your decisions lead to multiple endings.

Key features

* Point-and-click exploration and puzzles across multiple surreal islands.

* Choices with consequences that shape the fates of the characters you meet and lead to multiple endings.

* 200 hand-drawn scenes. Dedicated close-ups bring the total to nearly 500 individual background images, roughly three times as many as in the original game.

* Surreal art inspired by H. R. Giger’s biomechanical forms and the desolate worlds painted by Zdzisaw Beksinski.

* 8 to 12 hours of gameplay, depending on your pace.

* A dark, atmospheric soundtrack with occasional heavier passages influenced by metal.

* A complete, standalone story. No knowledge of the original game is required.

About the team

We spent almost eight years making Tormentum II. The core development team consists of two people: Piotr Ruszkowski and ukasz Rutkowski, both of whom helped create the original Tormentum: Dark Sorrow.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Tormentum_II_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : 53fa1dd7a88def8dbb255284e3b6001d

System Requirements of Tormentum II TENOKE

Before you start Tormentum II TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 2.0 GHz or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 or dedicated GPU

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Dedicated GPU or Intel Iris / Intel UHD Graphics

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

Tormentum II TENOKE Free Download

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