Dodo Duckie TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Dodo Duckie TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Quack the code of reality as the clumsy yet courageous duck Dodo and traverse bizarre yet charming planets to rescue your kidnapped chicken kin and master impossible new abilities with every waddle to solve puzzles.

What begins as a lighthearted rescue mission unfurls into a profound, heartfelt journey of self-discovery, where perhaps even a clumsy duck can find a home.

Key Features

It was a peaceful day on the farm until a giant alien beam yoinked your chicken family into the sky. With nothing but his waddle, his will, and a very special cap, Dodo dives into a glitched dimension to bring them back.

Two dimensions, one adventure. With Capie the Capybara’s magical cap, you can flip between side-scrolling and 3rd Person view whenever you like. Swap perspectives to reveal hidden paths and surprise platforms, and use them to crack every puzzle and peek into every corner of the world.

Dodo does a lot more than waddle. Glide over gaps, splash through water, float, flop, and improvise your way through each puzzle. Every move fits into the way you explore, experiment and solve weird little alien puzzles. And yes, there is a dedicated quack button. Hit Q to QUACK, scare some aliens, and calm your own brain at the same time.

Hop from one odd and adorable planet to the next, each stranger and cuter than the last. Collect shiny stardust, uncover secret routes, and meet Capie, the chill shopkeeper who sells very good caps. Dont forget to take advantage of every very silly photo opportunity.

Dodo wobbles, trips, and occasionally face-plants, but never gives up on its chicken family. Underneath the clumsy feet is a very determined little heart. Ready to accompany this adorable little duckie? This adventure is full of quacks, caps, and chaos, so grab the hat and jump in. Your next adventure (and your next cute screenshot) is waiting.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dodo_Duckie_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : ce55e9eba509e9f9878d037923cddcc7

System Requirements of Dodo Duckie TENOKE

Before you start Dodo Duckie TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 7 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low Quality setting, 1080p, producing 45 FPS, SSD Required

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: High Quality setting, 1080p, producing 60 FPS, SSD Required

Dodo Duckie TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dodo Duckie TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





