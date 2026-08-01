Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and role playing game.

Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

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Run a milk tea shop with up to 8 players in co-op. Craft drinks by hand, design menus and prices, place equipment, decorate your shop, handle customer flow and delivery platformsand build your ultimate milk tea empire.

Have you ever dreamed of owning your milk tea shop?

In Boba Cafe Simulator Reborn as the Manager of Bingbao, you and your friends become business partners, embarking on a cozy yet strategic management adventure.

Play solo or co-op with up to 8 players.

Join from the lobby, communicate via voice and text chat, and work together online.

Start a brand-new shop with friendsor take full control and run everything on your own in single-player mode.

Friendship and teamwork will all be put to the test.

Will you work together to grow the businessor create chaos and sabotage each other?

The choice is yours.

From signature lemonade, fresh orange tea, and classic bubble milk tea, to coffee and seasonal special drinksevery step is hands-on.

Cut fruit, brew tea, cook tapioca pearls, grind coffee beans, add ice and syrup

Every cup is crafted by you.

Keep your fridge stocked, unlock 100+ of recipes, and in the future, add your dream drinks via Workshop support.

Customize your menu and pricing freely.

Low prices and high volume?

Premium drinks with high margins?

Its your shopbut the market will react differently to every decision.

Its 2077of course your milk tea shop has delivery.

Choose between multiple delivery platforms, balancing contract fees, revenue splits, and traffic.

Hire employees and decide your management style:

exploit laboror build relationships and uncover their personal stories?

Or in co-op mode, ask make your friends handle deliveries and drink-making to save on wages and rider fees.

Do whatever it takes to manage your milk tea business.

New drinks are introduced based on various holidays.

11 real weather types directly affect customer preferences.

Who wouldnt want a hot cocoa in winteror an ice-cold watermelon juice in summer?

Enjoy limited-time drinks for Spring Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Lantern Festival, Halloween, Christmas, and more.

Explore night-only shops, rare items, magical potions, and mysterious goods.

A milk tea shop owner who doesnt know alchemy isnt a good wizard.

Serve mysterious customers at nightsomething good might happen.

Name your shop anything you likefrom Mixxue to Gang Cha or CaCa.

As you level up, expand your business into a city landmark flagship store.

Design your layout freely.

From shelves, counters, and digital signs to wallpapers, lamps, and even beddingeverything can be placed, rotated, and adjusted.

Decorate your shop, boost popularity, and turn it into a must-visit destination.

You can even change your in-game phone wallpaper.

Workshop support for custom decorations is planned for the future.

Build the milk tea shop of your dreams.

Enjoy side activities like farming, fishing, and pet companions.

Grow ingredients in the morning, decide where every tea leaf goes,

or fish at night after closing, clearing your mind and planning tomorrows strategy.

Go outside, socialize with neighbors, build relationships, and unlock exclusive recipes or furniture blueprints.

Kindness is always rewarded.

Tired of unreasonable negative reviews?

No need to hold backknock the troublemaker out cold and help them sleep peacefully,

improving their sleep quality and becoming a responsible citizen.

“With the warmth of one cup of tea, save a universe on the brink of sweet collapse.”

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Boba_Cafe_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : d0d513e6a06155d42d2bdb649eec0f57

System Requirements of Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5 9600K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i7 12700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Boba Cafe Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





