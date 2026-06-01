DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

This is one of the four continents and one of the Nine Kingdoms where a web of political conficts go on.

On this land of Dragon, the war to awaken the power of Dragon bloodline is back. Once again, the Land of Azure falls into chaos. Miasma that once shrouded the continent for hundreds of years is coming back, posing another threat besides the fights orchestrated around the throne.

The Nine Kingdoms join into three forces, vying for the throne of the land. Every one is just the epitome of the Beast Era, no matter your nationalities or identies.

Travel across the land of Nine Kingdoms where danger and adventures await.

Your journey becomes more danger as you don’t know who your enemies are. It’s up to you whether to accept the challenges. Some of the Dong Wu will company you along the journey. They will bring you fortune, good luck or bad luck.

You only live once. So as Dong Wu.

As Miasma builds up, you will fade away. Fight or flee? Transcend or corrupt? It’s all on a whim.

You’ll fight against 40+ enemies of different mechanism and 20+ challenging bosses. Each enemy has their own mechanism. You will conquer the land once you know your enemies.

You can unlock 120+ items in the game. Keep moving. Keep fighting. Each item has their own use. Each item has their own fate. Use them wisely and face the unknown!

Each Dong Wu has their own history. Their secrets are unveiled throughout your trip.

You’ll experience the chaos of this world in the POV of four main characters, starting with Crown of Fusia.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : DONG_WU_ODYSSEY_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : fb29af0c7e4e748a9e531c22d7566977

System Requirements of DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg

Before you start DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

* Storage: 4 GB available space

DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start DONG WU ODYSSEY GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





