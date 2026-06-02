Enter the Chronosphere Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Enter the Chronosphere Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Enter the Chronosphere is a roguelike shooter that combines turn-based tactics and real time action. Follow the crew of the Starseer as they combat a galactic threat: giant spheres that are consuming reality itself. Fight to the center of procedurally generated chronospheres, unlocking new characters, alien weapons and powerful synergies.

Time is on your side

A bullet hell shooter that gives you time to plan your next move.

Between each turn, bullets hang in mid-air and enemies are frozen. When you move, so does everything else. Alternate between bold action and careful planning. Dodge through a field of bullets, reload your shotgun, knock enemies into pits, call an artillery strike, or heal up just before you get hit in the face.

Exotic equipment

Mix weapons, gear and gadgets from different worlds to create powerful builds. Incinerate enemies from afar with sweeping lasers, fire your shotgun around a corner with bouncing bullets, modify your chainsaw to implant alien eggs, and then detonate your hatched minions like living bombs.

They eat em, you beat em

Every chronosphere contains biomes from the worlds it has consumed, each with its own enemies, objectives and gear. Choose a chronosphere to run. Retrieve coordinates from a bug-infested hellsphere, unlock a shiny new six-shooter in the wild west, or take on the smallest sphere (because youre really meant to be working).

The rules of physics melt inside a chronosphere: anticipate distortions, mutations, and plunderable paradoxes. Do you stabilize your wounds, or your reality? The deeper you go, the weirder it gets.

Aboard the Starseer

From the comfort of their starship home, our heroes pursue the galaxys greatest threat: The mysterious chronospheres. Unlock new characters with alien skills and stories. Complete missions to learn new abilities or to expand the game with new threats and challenges. Conquer special chronospheres for massive rewards. Listen to the crew argue over whose turn it is to do the dishes.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Enter_the_Chronosphere_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : a4ef63d57145d7c7e930c4a99403f890

System Requirements of Enter the Chronosphere Early Access

Before you start Enter the Chronosphere Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 Storage: 4 GB available space

