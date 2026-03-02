Perfect Tides Station to Station TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

A point-and-click adventure about the momentum and whiplash of entering young adulthood. In the sequel to the award-winning Perfect Tides, explore the big city through the eyes of 18-year-old Mara: collect items, nurture new ideas, and experience the thrills and agonies of complex relationships while finding your place in the world.

Features:

* Experience another cinematic tale following a year of Mara’s life, complete with seasonal acts, non-linear exploration, and branching outcomes in point n’ click-style adventure.

* Collect an inventory of names and subjects to grow Mara’s understanding of topics through conversation, experience, and memory.

* Explore more than 60 environments via the public mass transit system.

* View and interact with rooms, build friendly and romantic relationships, and collect objects with ease thanks to a series of streamlined and expanded gameplay mechanics.

* Perfect Tides: Station to Station is a standalone experience, welcoming both newcomers and returning players from the original Perfect Tides title.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Non-explicit depictions and written descriptions of sexual acts. Depictions of verbal abuse. Use of recreational drugs.

System Requirements of Perfect Tides Station to Station TENOKE

Before you start Perfect Tides Station to Station TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Pentium or higher

