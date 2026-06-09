Blueys Quest For The Gold Pen GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Blueys Quest For The Gold Pen GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Explore Blueys World of Play!

Join everyone’s favorite blue heeler with a new story by the show’s creator in Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen.

When Dad snatches the Gold Pen Bluey needs to finish her drawing, Bluey and her family are swept into a world of fun and adventure. Explore charming, hand-drawn worlds, uncover hidden treasures, and solve playful puzzles as you help bring the Gold Pen home.

Written by Joe Brumm, this original story features fully-animated cutscenes and cozy, exploration-focused gameplay, designed to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Key Features:

* An Original Bluey Story. Written by Bluey creator, Joe Brumm, this adventure captures the warmth, humor, and heart of the beloved series.

* Illustrated, Hand-Drawn Worlds. Explore nine vibrant, hand-drawn worlds from golden beaches and snowy mountains to the iconic Australian Outback and beyond.

* Wild Rides. Ride boats and bikes, soar with jetpacks, and glide through storybook-style worlds.

* Fun Challenges & Puzzles. Help Bluey and Bingo outwit pesky cane toads, sleepy council workers, and naughty bin chickens by finding clues, solving puzzles and uncovering hidden treasures.

* Fully-Animated Story Moments. Expressive cutscenes bring the story, characters, and adventure to life.

* Pick Up and Enjoy! A heart-warming experience designed for everyone.”

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Blueys_Quest_For_The_Gold_Pen_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : 27a2d65a947f192ef43ad7786bc7358c

System Requirements of Blueys Quest For The Gold Pen GoldBerg

Before you start Blueys Quest For The Gold Pen GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel i5-6500, AMD A10-5800K, or newer

* Graphics: Integrated graphics / Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / Radeon HD 7510

Blueys Quest For The Gold Pen GoldBerg Free Download

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