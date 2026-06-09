Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Car Dealer Simulator enters a whole new level with the Up 2 You DLC – and it’s all up to you.

The Up 2 You DLC lets you customize everything, from your dealership to your cars.

Redesign your office with new walls, floors, ceilings, storefront windows, and doors to create the dealership style you’ve always wanted. New furniture and decorations provide even more ways to make the place your own.

The DLC also unlocks a full range of car tuning and customization options for both your personal vehicles and the cars you sell. Choose from a wide selection of liveries and decals, swap wheels, windows, and hoods, install spoilers, bumpers, side skirts, headlights, and other body parts, and upgrade components to boost performance.

Customization extends to vehicle interiors as well. Change upholstery, steering wheels, and decorative details to create cars that will impress your customers.

A mysterious group of car enthusiasts will begin gathering at night near the motel in Winston Springs…

…and that leads to the biggest surprise of all – not every car has to be sold. Build your dream ride and take part in illegal nighttime races, where money is on the line and sometimes even the competitors’ cars.

Earn Fame levels and become the champion of both street and off-road racing.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Car_Dealer_Simulator_Up_2_You_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : d7c5e7dad657b35ca8c3b76c61856554

System Requirements of Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE

Before you start Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or Ryzen 5 3000

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7 3.5 Ghz or Ryzen 7 5000 or higher

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Car Dealer Simulator Up 2 You RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





