BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
Experience the Next EVOLUTION of Maximum Acceleration!
EVOLUTION1 EVOBATTLE
Type characteristics bring you closer to real Battle.
Your strategy will vary greatly depending on the Beys you use.
Experience the thrill of high-speed,intense Battle that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
EVOLUTION2 EVOSTORY
Here, you’ll meet new friends.
Compete, cooperate, and claim victory in the “BEY BATTLE ROYAL”.
EVOLUTION3 EVOCUSTOMIZE
Gather materials and coat your Beys in your favorite colors.
Enhance parts, choose skills, and customize your Beys to suit your Battle style.
With expanded customization, create your very own unique Beys.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : BEYBLADE_X_EVOBATTLE_Ultimate_Edition_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.4 GB
- MD5SUM : f1fc7e47df2c5f3d362d7626766e800f’
System Requirements of BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE
Before you start BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows10 64bit
* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 6 GB available space
* Additional Notes: Steam deck not supported
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows10 64bit
* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 6 GB available space
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download
Click on the below button to start BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.