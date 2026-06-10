BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Experience the Next EVOLUTION of Maximum Acceleration!

EVOLUTION1 EVOBATTLE

Type characteristics bring you closer to real Battle.

Your strategy will vary greatly depending on the Beys you use.

Experience the thrill of high-speed,intense Battle that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

EVOLUTION2 EVOSTORY

Here, you’ll meet new friends.

Compete, cooperate, and claim victory in the “BEY BATTLE ROYAL”.

EVOLUTION3 EVOCUSTOMIZE

Gather materials and coat your Beys in your favorite colors.

Enhance parts, choose skills, and customize your Beys to suit your Battle style.

With expanded customization, create your very own unique Beys.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : BEYBLADE_X_EVOBATTLE_Ultimate_Edition_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : f1fc7e47df2c5f3d362d7626766e800f’

System Requirements of BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE

Before you start BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Steam deck not supported

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Ultimate Edition RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





