Where the forest ends TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Where the forest ends TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

A story-driven, top-down horror shooter set in a zombie-infested post-apocalypse. Visceral, grounded, and realistic. A fresh take on a classic genre.

FEATURES

Deep Combat System

Engage in tactical, skill-based combat with a wide range of options.

Enemy Variety

Face various types of zombies with unique behaviors, as well as organized, well-equipped bandits. If you’re clever, you can even pit them against each other.

Diverse Arsenal

Choose from 12 firearms and 6 melee weapons. A dynamic status effect system encourages creative weapon combinations and tactics.

Tense Atmosphere

Immerse yourself in a gritty world where danger lurks in every shadow, and every shot counts.

Gripping Story

A tale of human nature in a decaying world. Your wayward brother wants a ride to retrieve an old stash what could possibly go wrong?

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

All drugs and substances depicted in the game are entirely fictional and are not based on any real-world drugs or substances.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Where_the_forest_ends_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.2 GB

MD5SUM : b2467f8cb6618a818ea7d0802ea3711e

System Requirements of Where the forest ends TENOKE

Before you start Where the forest ends TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16GB) or Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Where the forest ends TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Where the forest ends TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





