The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and indie game.

The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

When she speaks, Her voice sounds like birdsong

The Day I Became a Bird is a heartwarming and handcrafted narrative-adventure game. Telling the tender tale of a young boy, Frank, on his fledgling journey of fluttering feelings, innocent self-expression and honest ingenuity. A story of beaks, feathers, and heartfelt birdsong.

In this playable bedtime story, follow Frank through a slice of his life – biking to school, running around the park, completing puzzles, making memories, and discovering newfound feelings for his classmate, Sylvia.

Help Frank learn more about her, uncover her interests, and ultimately hatch a plan to catch her eye.

Come along for a warm and nostalgic return to childhood, this is one for the hopeful romantics. Let your hearts flutter, spread your wings, and soar.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : The_Day_I_Became_a_Bird_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 4.7 GB

MD5SUM : 42369bb5853a8d3ae0363048c12855dd

System Requirements of The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg

Before you start The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+), Windows 10 and Windows 11

* Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities.

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 5 GB available space

The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Day I Became a Bird GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





