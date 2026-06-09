BrokenLore FOLLOW TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

BrokenLore FOLLOW TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Enter the captivating universe of BrokenLore: FOLLOW, the prequel to UNFOLLOW, the saga that explores the dark side of social media.

FOLLOW is an intense psychological first-person horror experience about A nne, a young woman haunted by her painful past and the inner demons that relentlessly chase her.

Confront the challenges of self-acceptance, eating disorder, body dysmorphia and worthlessness. Explore the difficult relationship with a mother with an extravagant personality and relive the bullying endured from her peers.

Through a compelling narrative full of twists and turns, FOLLOW reveals the backstory of a complex universe, immersing players into the story and characters that shape Annes destiny and the world around her.

FEATURES

Explore unsettling environments while solving puzzles,

Reconstruct Anne’s troubled story,

Escape from terrifying creatures lurking in the darkness.

FOLLOW was developed in collaboration with psychologist Emanuela Papa, with the goal of accurately and sensitively representing the profound themes of this experience.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Bullying, eating disorders, and other sensitive topics are incorporated into the game, and it is advised that not all audiences may find them suitable.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : BrokenLore_FOLLOW_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 9.6 GB

MD5SUM : 4bbf57b6d221eb48c84d186102b596ad

System Requirements of BrokenLore FOLLOW TENOKE

Before you start BrokenLore FOLLOW TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit +

* Processor: Ryzen 5 2600X, Core i5-8600

* Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit +

* Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X, Core i5-11600K

* Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 25 GB available space

BrokenLore FOLLOW TENOKE Free Download

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