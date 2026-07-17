Destiny of Immortal Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Destiny of Immortal Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

No English support in Early Access. English localization is planned for the full release.

Treasures That Rewrite Fate Itself

Legend says that when the universe first formed, a handful of supreme treasures took shape, each drawing the essence of heaven and earth into itself.

Immortal and self-aware, they drift through the cosmos in search of the one soul destined to wield them.

And that person is you! Each treasure gives you a completely different start, shaping how you cultivate and how your power grows.

A Vast World Full of Surprises

The world of Destiny of Immortal is vast and story-driven. Random encounters, deadly secret realms, and demon-beast lairs are scattered across the map,

alongside a wealth of hand-crafted side quests. Whether you’re here for the story or the thrill of the hunt, there’s always something worth chasing down.

A Story That Never Lets Up

No suffering protagonist, no NTR. Just one satisfying payoff after another.

Play the underdog and cut down enemies far above your level. Hide your true strength, then unleash it and watch your rivals’ jaws hit the floor. Lead 800 elite warriors against an army of 50,000 and pull off the impossible. Or take the ruthless path: seize control of a demonic sect and bend its holy maiden to your will.

It hits like a binge-worthy cultivation drama you can’t put down.

Forge Your Own Immortal Path

Every choice pushes you toward a different destiny.

The game is built around three major storylines, each taking you somewhere completely different, with its own tone and feel.

The current Early Access build includes around 500,000 words of content and fully unlocks the “Rakshasa Isle Demon Cultivator” route, along with all its endings.

Deep, Satisfying, and All Yours to Build

Combat runs on a unique Dantian system: Your techniques take the form of puzzle pieces. Arrange them however you like within your limited Dantian space, and line up the right effects to trigger powerful resonance bonuses. The deeper you dig, the more combinations open up.

Mix and match your techniques and spells to outmaneuver your enemies in action-bar turn-based combat.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Destiny_of_Immortal_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 3.4 GB

MD5SUM : 18368e81673bd336759c6bdcbabe65f6

System Requirements of Destiny of Immortal Early Access

Before you start Destiny of Immortal Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows7 SP1 or Windows8.1 or Windows10 Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 630 or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 3 GB available space Sound Card: N/A

