Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

An incremental cleaning game where every scrub brings you closer to massive profits.

Start with nothing but simple tools and a dirty carpet.

Scrub away grime using brushes and sponges, create foam, wash it off with water, and push it into the drain using a squeegee to earn money.

Invest your earnings into better equipment and upgrades to clean faster, earn more, and push your efficiency to the limit.

But theres a twist.

A meteor will eventually fall onto the cityresetting time itself.

When it happens, youll be sent back to the beginning, forced to clean carpets all over again.

However, not everything is lost.

There are two types of upgrades:

* Persistent Upgrades Stay with you even after time resets

* Run-Based Upgrades Powerful boosts that reset when the meteor falls

Earn resources in two ways:

* By cleaning carpets

* By washing away foam to collect money

Balance your progression, optimize your cleaning strategy, and see how far you can go before time collapses again.

Features

* Satisfying Cleaning Experience

Enjoy the full cleaning flow both visually and through intuitive controlsscrub away dirt, watch foam build up, and rinse it all away.

Designed to deliver a satisfying experience that keeps you coming back for more.

* Incremental Progression You Can Feel

As you play, your efficiency steadily improves.

The same actions yield greater rewards over time, making your growth clearly noticeable.

* Optimization Within Limited Time

Youll need to decide what to prioritize before the next reset.

Make the most of each run by optimizing your actions for maximum efficiency.

* Progression Built Around Resets

Each run makes you stronger.

Its not just about a single attempt, but about accumulating progress over multiple runs.

* Simple Controls with Strategic Depth

Easy to pick up and play, yet your choices significantly impact efficiency.

A game that is both accessible and rewarding for those who seek optimization.

Streaming Guidelines

* Both individuals and organizations are free to stream this game without prior permission.

* Monetization through streaming, such as ads and Super Chats, is allowed.

* We would appreciate it if you could include a link to the Steam page in the video description or elsewhere.

Please note that we are not responsible for any damages arising from the streaming of this game.

Options

You can adjust various settings such as graphics quality, mouse sensitivity, and more from the Options menu.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI-generated content is used in some carpet textures and news icons.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Carpet_Cleaning_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : bb98f4431a53fde28c5a258df7247c54

System Requirements of Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Carpet Cleaning Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





